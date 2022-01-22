Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Florida in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida looks to extend its two-game winning streak on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Vanderbilt

Florida had a brutal stretch to start SEC play as it had to play three teams ranked in the top 15. The Gators lost all three to Alabama, Auburn and LSU. 

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Florida in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Vanderbilt at Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a tough start, but they have bounced back with back-to-back wins at South Carolina and home against Mississippi State. The Gators are now 2-3 in the SEC and looking to get to .500 in the conference for the first time.

In order to do that they will have to beat a Vanderbilt team that is coming off a 68-60 loss to rival Tennessee.

Vanderbilt lost to the Volunteers on Tuesday and it kept the Commodores from winning their second straight game. They had beat Georgia last Saturday, but couldn't pull off the upset against their rival.

The Commodores are now 2-3 in the SEC and 10-7 overall. It has been a good season for them so far, but they are still looking to show they can compete with the top teams in the conference, and getting a road win at Florida on Saturday would be huge.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Vanderbilt at Florida in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17536944
