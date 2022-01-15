How to Watch Vanderbilt at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

Jerry Stackhouse has Vanderbilt playing well this season. On Saturday, it faces off with last-place Georgia, which will be looking to pull off an upset.

Vanderbilt (9-6) is on a two-game slide since starting conference play, losing a thriller to South Carolina and a competitive battle to No. 8 Kentucky heading into today’s game against last-place Georgia (5-11). It has been a bumpy ride for the Bulldogs, starting the season 2-5 and currently riding a five-game losing streak.

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Georgia today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

In their last win, the Commodores won a thriller over Arkansas behind a second-half comeback and Scotty Pippen Jr. with 22 points:

It has been an extremely competitive and emotional season for the Commodores. They have played in single-score games in three of their last four outings, with the other being just a 12-point difference.

All season, the Commodores have been more competitive than dominant but have shown flashes of being one of the better teams in the SEC.

They are averaging 70.0 points per game and giving up just 63.5 points to their opponents. Pippen Jr. has stepped up to lead the way again this season with 19.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game. That is building off of his sophomore campaign of 20.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

This season, he is playing more efficiently in some areas, cutting down the turnovers (-0.5) and fouls (-0.6) per game as well as raising his overall shooting (+1.8%). On the other side, the Bulldogs are scoring well with 71.1 points per game but also giving up plenty of points, with opponents scoring 75.2 points per game.

