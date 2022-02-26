How to Watch Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Two teams in the SEC face off as Vanderbilt travels to Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon in this men's basketball matchup.

Vanderbilt is the No. 11 team in the SEC. As we wind down the season, the chance of the Commodores making the dance in March isn't likely without a tournament win, which also isn't likely.

However, the team is 14-13 overall this season and 6-9 against conference opponents. The team is led by Scotty Pippen Jr., who averages 19.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Mississippi State is sitting No. 9, two spots above Vanderbilt in the same conference. The Bulldogs are 16-12 overall and just under .500 at 7-8 this season in conference play.

They beat Missouri twice last week and then lost at South Carolina this week. Iverson Molinar leads the team in scoring with 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

These two teams haven't played this season yet so it will be brand new to both of them. With the game being in Mississippi State, then the Bulldogs should be the ones that will come away with the win, though anything can happen in college basketball.

