Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams in the SEC face off as Vanderbilt travels to Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon in this men's basketball matchup.

Vanderbilt is the No. 11 team in the SEC. As we wind down the season, the chance of the Commodores making the dance in March isn't likely without a tournament win, which also isn't likely.

However, the team is 14-13 overall this season and 6-9 against conference opponents. The team is led by Scotty Pippen Jr., who averages 19.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

How to Watch Vanderbilt Commodores at Mississippi State Bulldogs Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Vanderbilt Commodores at Mississippi State Bulldogs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mississippi State is sitting No. 9, two spots above Vanderbilt in the same conference. The Bulldogs are 16-12 overall and just under .500 at 7-8 this season in conference play.

They beat Missouri twice last week and then lost at South Carolina this week. Iverson Molinar leads the team in scoring with 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

These two teams haven't played this season yet so it will be brand new to both of them. With the game being in Mississippi State, then the Bulldogs should be the ones that will come away with the win, though anything can happen in college basketball.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Vanderbilt Commodores at Mississippi State Bulldogs

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17765030
PGA Tour

How to Watch Honda Classic, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas
5 minutes ago
Feb 18, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) drives past St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler at Marquette in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17748014
College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

By Matthew Beighle
5 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) drives by Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Marquette vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) and teammates celebrate after a win against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) and teammates celebrate after a win against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) drives by Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17761664
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Flyers

By Ben Macaluso
35 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy