How to Watch Vanderbilt at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Vanderbilt and Ole Miss both look to snap three-game losing streaks on Saturday when they battle in Oxford

Vanderbilt hits the road for its last regular-season game on Saturday when it visits Ole Miss to take on the Rebels.

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Ole Miss in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Vanderbilt at Ole Miss game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Commodores head into the game losers of three straight games, but all three of them have been by five or fewer points. The losses have dropped them to 6-11 in the SEC and 14-15 overall.

They have played well at times but have lacked consistency. Saturday they will look to get back in the win column and take down an Ole Miss team that has struggled also.

The Rebels have had a tough time over the last month as they have won just once in the last eight games and have lost three straight.

They are now just 4-13 in the SEC and 13-17 overall despite picking up big wins against LSU and Kansas State earlier this year.

Saturday they will look to snap their losing steak and get a big win and send their seniors off with a home win to end their career.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
