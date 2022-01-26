Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt at South Carolina in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

South Carolina hosts Vanderbilt on Wednesday night looking to win its second straight game in college basketball.

South Carolina snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday when it beat Georgia 83-66. The win improved the Gamecocks' SEC record to just 2-4 and their overall record to 11-7.

How to Watch Vanderbilt at South Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Vanderbilt at South Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Their other win came when they won at Vanderbilt 72-70 on Jan. 8. South Carolina led for most of the second half and held off a late rally by the Commodores to get the win.

Wednesday night, the Gamecocks will look to get the season sweep of Vanderbilt and, in turn, win their second straight game.

The Commodores are looking to avenge that loss and pick up a season split as they try and snap a two-game losing streak.

They lost back-to-back games to Tennessee and Florida last week and have now lost four of five. They sit at 2-4 in the SEC and 10-8 overall after this recent slide.

Vanderbilt was playing well before this slump, as it beat BYU and Arkansas in consecutive games but has struggled since.

Wednesday night, the Commodores will look to get back in the win column as they continue their push for an NCAA tournament berth.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17558311
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Capitals

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17563968
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at Magic

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17425632
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at Pacers

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17308865
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Cavaliers

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17443919 (1)
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Capital City Go-Go

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17547451
College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17547156
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Virginia Tech

2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch VCU at Davidson

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17546630
College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at South Carolina

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy