How to Watch Vanderbilt at South Carolina

South Carolina hosts Vanderbilt on Wednesday night looking to win its second straight game in college basketball.

South Carolina snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday when it beat Georgia 83-66. The win improved the Gamecocks' SEC record to just 2-4 and their overall record to 11-7.

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Their other win came when they won at Vanderbilt 72-70 on Jan. 8. South Carolina led for most of the second half and held off a late rally by the Commodores to get the win.

Wednesday night, the Gamecocks will look to get the season sweep of Vanderbilt and, in turn, win their second straight game.

The Commodores are looking to avenge that loss and pick up a season split as they try and snap a two-game losing streak.

They lost back-to-back games to Tennessee and Florida last week and have now lost four of five. They sit at 2-4 in the SEC and 10-8 overall after this recent slide.

Vanderbilt was playing well before this slump, as it beat BYU and Arkansas in consecutive games but has struggled since.

Wednesday night, the Commodores will look to get back in the win column as they continue their push for an NCAA tournament berth.

