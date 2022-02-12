Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In-state rivals battle Saturday night when Vanderbilt heads to Knoxville to take on Tennessee in an SEC battle

Vanderbilt makes the short trip to Tennessee on Saturday looking to win its third straight game. The Commodores upset No. 25 LSU last Saturday and then followed that up with a 70-62 win over Missouri on Tuesday for its second win in a row.

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Tennessee in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Vanderbilt at Tennessee game on fuboTV:

The back-to-back wins have inched them closer to .500 in the SEC at 5-6. It is one of the better stretches of basketball that Vanderbilt has played this year, but it gets much tougher starting on Saturday.

First, the Commodore will take on No. 19 Tennessee before they head to Auburn to take on the top-ranked team in the country.

Tennessee will look to send Vanderbilt home in a loss in the first one and pick up the season sweep of its rivals.

The Volunteers beat the Commodores 68-60 back on January 18th. That win was the start of six wins over its last seven games as the Volunteers have pushed their SEC record to 8-3 and two games back of first place Auburn.

Tennessee has a big game with Kentucky coming up on Tuesday but first must take care of a pesky Vanderbilt team on Saturday.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Vanderbilt at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

