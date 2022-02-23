How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jordan Wright (4) and Vanderbilt Commodores forward Quentin Millora-Brown (42) celebrate after a win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-12, 6-8 SEC) will host the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (17-10, 7-7 SEC) after winning four straight home games. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Alabama

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Alabama

The Crimson Tide record 13.7 more points per game (80.4) than the Commodores allow (66.7).

The Commodores put up an average of 69.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 76.0 the Crimson Tide allow.

The Crimson Tide are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Commodores allow to opponents.

Alabama Players to Watch

Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in scoring, tallying 17.1 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Keon Ellis is Alabama's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.9 per game, while Jahvon Quinerly is its best passer, averaging 4.5 assists in each contest.

Shackelford makes more threes per game than any other member of the Crimson Tide, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

The Alabama steals leader is Ellis, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Charles Bediako, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 19.5 points and tacks on 3.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Commodores' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jordan Wright's stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 12.3 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.

Myles Stute averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Commodores.

Vanderbilt's leader in steals is Pippen with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Quentin Millora-Brown with 1.2 per game.

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Kentucky L 66-55 Home 2/9/2022 Ole Miss W 97-83 Away 2/12/2022 Arkansas W 68-67 Home 2/16/2022 Mississippi State W 80-75 Home 2/19/2022 Kentucky L 90-81 Away 2/22/2022 Vanderbilt - Away 2/26/2022 South Carolina - Home 3/2/2022 Texas A&M - Home 3/5/2022 LSU - Away

Vanderbilt Schedule