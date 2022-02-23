Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jordan Wright (4) and Vanderbilt Commodores forward Quentin Millora-Brown (42) celebrate after a win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-12, 6-8 SEC) will host the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (17-10, 7-7 SEC) after winning four straight home games. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Alabama

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Alabama

  • The Crimson Tide record 13.7 more points per game (80.4) than the Commodores allow (66.7).
  • The Commodores put up an average of 69.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 76.0 the Crimson Tide allow.
  • The Crimson Tide are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Commodores allow to opponents.

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in scoring, tallying 17.1 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
  • Keon Ellis is Alabama's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.9 per game, while Jahvon Quinerly is its best passer, averaging 4.5 assists in each contest.
  • Shackelford makes more threes per game than any other member of the Crimson Tide, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
  • The Alabama steals leader is Ellis, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Charles Bediako, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 19.5 points and tacks on 3.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Commodores' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Jordan Wright's stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 12.3 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.
  • Myles Stute averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Commodores.
  • Vanderbilt's leader in steals is Pippen with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Quentin Millora-Brown with 1.2 per game.

Alabama Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Kentucky

L 66-55

Home

2/9/2022

Ole Miss

W 97-83

Away

2/12/2022

Arkansas

W 68-67

Home

2/16/2022

Mississippi State

W 80-75

Home

2/19/2022

Kentucky

L 90-81

Away

2/22/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

2/26/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

3/2/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

3/5/2022

LSU

-

Away

Vanderbilt Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

LSU

W 75-66

Home

2/8/2022

Missouri

W 70-62

Home

2/12/2022

Tennessee

L 73-64

Away

2/16/2022

Auburn

L 94-80

Away

2/19/2022

Texas A&M

W 72-67

Home

2/22/2022

Alabama

-

Home

2/26/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

3/1/2022

Florida

-

Home

3/5/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Alabama at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

