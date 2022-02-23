How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-12, 6-8 SEC) will host the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (17-10, 7-7 SEC) after winning four straight home games. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Alabama
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Alabama
- The Crimson Tide record 13.7 more points per game (80.4) than the Commodores allow (66.7).
- The Commodores put up an average of 69.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 76.0 the Crimson Tide allow.
- The Crimson Tide are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Commodores allow to opponents.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in scoring, tallying 17.1 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Keon Ellis is Alabama's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.9 per game, while Jahvon Quinerly is its best passer, averaging 4.5 assists in each contest.
- Shackelford makes more threes per game than any other member of the Crimson Tide, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- The Alabama steals leader is Ellis, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Charles Bediako, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 19.5 points and tacks on 3.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Commodores' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jordan Wright's stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 12.3 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.
- Myles Stute averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Commodores.
- Vanderbilt's leader in steals is Pippen with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Quentin Millora-Brown with 1.2 per game.
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Kentucky
L 66-55
Home
2/9/2022
Ole Miss
W 97-83
Away
2/12/2022
Arkansas
W 68-67
Home
2/16/2022
Mississippi State
W 80-75
Home
2/19/2022
Kentucky
L 90-81
Away
2/22/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
2/26/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
3/2/2022
Texas A&M
-
Home
3/5/2022
LSU
-
Away
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
LSU
W 75-66
Home
2/8/2022
Missouri
W 70-62
Home
2/12/2022
Tennessee
L 73-64
Away
2/16/2022
Auburn
L 94-80
Away
2/19/2022
Texas A&M
W 72-67
Home
2/22/2022
Alabama
-
Home
2/26/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
3/1/2022
Florida
-
Home
3/5/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
How To Watch
February
22
2022
Alabama at Vanderbilt
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)