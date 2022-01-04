Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Arkansas in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Vanderbilt looks to win its third straight game on Tuesday night when it battles SEC rival Arkansas on the road.

    Vanderbilt gets back on the court for the first time since it beat BYU 69-67 in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic. The Commodores were supposed to play Stanford in the finals, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Arkansas in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (National)

    Live stream the Vanderbilt at Arkansas game on fuboTV:

    Tuesday the Commodores hope that break doesn't slow them down as they have won three in a row and are playing their best basketball of the season.

    It won't be easy as they go on the road to take on an Arkansas team that is 10-3 on the year.

    Despite the good record, the Razorbacks have struggled lately as they have lost three of their last four, including an SEC opener against Mississippi State on Wednesday.

    It has been a disappointing stretch for Arkansas, who started the season 9-0 and looked like one of the best teams in the SEC.

    Tuesday they will look to get back on track against a streaky Vanderbilt team who is trying to be the surprise team in the conference this year.

