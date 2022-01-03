Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (8-4, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Bud Walton Arena. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Bud Walton Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt
- The Razorbacks score 80.5 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 60.7 the Commodores allow.
- The Commodores score an average of 69.9 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 70.6 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.
- This season, the Razorbacks have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Commodores' opponents have knocked down.
- The Commodores are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.5% lower than the 43.1% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- JD Notae is tops on the Razorbacks with 18.0 points per contest and 3.2 assists, while also putting up 4.9 rebounds.
- Jaylin Williams posts a team-best 8.2 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 6.8 points and 3.6 assists, shooting 53.0% from the floor.
- Davonte Davis paces the Razorbacks at 4.0 assists per contest, while also posting 4.5 rebounds and 10.7 points.
- Au'Diese Toney averages 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 64.4% from the floor.
- Chris Lykes is putting up 12.9 points, 1.8 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright is the Commodores' top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he contributes 12.6 points and 1.4 assists.
- The Commodores get 5.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Quentin Millora-Brown.
- The Commodores get 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Myles Stute.
- Jamaine Mann is averaging 5.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest, making 59.5% of his shots from the field.
