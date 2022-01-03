Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (8-4, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Bud Walton Arena. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt

The Razorbacks score 80.5 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 60.7 the Commodores allow.

The Commodores score an average of 69.9 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 70.6 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.

This season, the Razorbacks have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Commodores' opponents have knocked down.

The Commodores are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.5% lower than the 43.1% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.

Arkansas Players to Watch

JD Notae is tops on the Razorbacks with 18.0 points per contest and 3.2 assists, while also putting up 4.9 rebounds.

Jaylin Williams posts a team-best 8.2 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 6.8 points and 3.6 assists, shooting 53.0% from the floor.

Davonte Davis paces the Razorbacks at 4.0 assists per contest, while also posting 4.5 rebounds and 10.7 points.

Au'Diese Toney averages 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 64.4% from the floor.

Chris Lykes is putting up 12.9 points, 1.8 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch