How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (13-11, 5-7 SEC) will visit the No. 2 Auburn Tigers (23-2, 11-1 SEC) after losing four straight road games. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Auburn Arena

Favorite Spread Total Auburn -14 143.5 points

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Vanderbilt

The Tigers put up 80.0 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 65.5 the Commodores give up.

The Commodores' 68.8 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 66.6 the Tigers give up to opponents.

The Tigers are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Commodores allow to opponents.

The Commodores' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (38.2%).

Auburn Players to Watch

Walker Kessler is tops on the Tigers at 8.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.8 assists and 11.6 points.

Jabari Smith leads his team in points per game (15.2), and also posts 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.

Wendell Green Jr. puts up a team-high 4.8 assists per game. He is also posting 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 38.4% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

K.D. Johnson is averaging 13.0 points, 1.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Devan Cambridge is averaging 5.9 points, 0.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch