How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (13-11, 5-7 SEC) will visit the No. 2 Auburn Tigers (23-2, 11-1 SEC) after losing four straight road games. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Vanderbilt
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Auburn Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Auburn
-14
143.5 points
Key Stats for Auburn vs. Vanderbilt
- The Tigers put up 80.0 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 65.5 the Commodores give up.
- The Commodores' 68.8 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 66.6 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- The Tigers are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Commodores allow to opponents.
- The Commodores' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (38.2%).
Auburn Players to Watch
- Walker Kessler is tops on the Tigers at 8.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.8 assists and 11.6 points.
- Jabari Smith leads his team in points per game (15.2), and also posts 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.
- Wendell Green Jr. puts up a team-high 4.8 assists per game. He is also posting 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 38.4% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- K.D. Johnson is averaging 13.0 points, 1.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
- Devan Cambridge is averaging 5.9 points, 0.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright is No. 1 on the Commodores in rebounding (6.3 per game), and produces 12.0 points and 1.9 assists. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Commodores receive 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Quentin Millora-Brown.
- The Commodores receive 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Myles Stute.
- The Commodores get 4.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Jamaine Mann.
How To Watch
February
16
2022
Vanderbilt at Auburn
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
