Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (13-11, 5-7 SEC) will visit the No. 2 Auburn Tigers (23-2, 11-1 SEC) after losing four straight road games. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Vanderbilt

Auburn vs Vanderbilt Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Auburn

-14

143.5 points

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Vanderbilt

  • The Tigers put up 80.0 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 65.5 the Commodores give up.
  • The Commodores' 68.8 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 66.6 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • The Tigers are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Commodores allow to opponents.
  • The Commodores' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (38.2%).

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Walker Kessler is tops on the Tigers at 8.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.8 assists and 11.6 points.
  • Jabari Smith leads his team in points per game (15.2), and also posts 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Wendell Green Jr. puts up a team-high 4.8 assists per game. He is also posting 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 38.4% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
  • K.D. Johnson is averaging 13.0 points, 1.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Devan Cambridge is averaging 5.9 points, 0.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Jordan Wright is No. 1 on the Commodores in rebounding (6.3 per game), and produces 12.0 points and 1.9 assists. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Commodores receive 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Quentin Millora-Brown.
  • The Commodores receive 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Myles Stute.
  • The Commodores get 4.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Jamaine Mann.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Vanderbilt at Auburn

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17693850
NHL

How to Watch the Capitals at Flyers

6 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; The New York Rangers celebrate the New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) winning goal during shootouts against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers

6 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17625403
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Hornets

6 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR

How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 At DAYTONA

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17673657
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

6 minutes ago
sacred heart
College Basketball

How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17658597
College Basketball

How to Watch Austin Peay at Murray State

6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy