    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 10, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles against Loyola Ramblers forward Aher Uguak (30) during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    The Austin Peay Governors (4-5) will look to break a three-game road slide when they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game airs at 2:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay

    Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay

    • The Commodores put up only 1.6 fewer points per game (69.4) than the Governors give up (71.0).
    • The Governors' 71.2 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 61.8 the Commodores allow.
    • This season, the Commodores have a 39.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.4% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Governors' opponents have made.
    • The Governors have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.

    Vanderbilt Players to Watch

    • The Commodores leader in points and assists is Scotty Pippen Jr., who puts up 17.4 points per game along with 2.6 assists.
    • Jordan Wright leads Vanderbilt in rebounding, pulling down 6.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.8 points a contest.
    • The Commodores get the most three-point shooting production out of Pippen, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
    • The Vanderbilt steals leader is Pippen, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Quentin Millora-Brown, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Austin Peay Players to Watch

    • Tariq Silver scores 14.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Governors.
    • Elijah Hutchins-Everett has a stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 13.0 points and 1.1 assists per game for Austin Peay to take the top rebound spot on the team. Carlos Paez has the top spot for assists with 3.9 per game, adding 6.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.
    • Silver is dependable from three-point range and leads the Governors with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • Austin Peay's leader in steals is Paez (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Corbin Merritt (0.7 per game).

    Vanderbilt Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 68-52

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    W 75-36

    Home

    12/4/2021

    SMU

    L 84-72

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Temple

    L 72-68

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    L 69-58

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Austin Peay

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    Austin Peay Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Howard

    W 69-67

    Away

    11/29/2021

    TCU

    L 68-51

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Milligan

    W 98-55

    Home

    12/11/2021

    North Florida

    L 91-84

    Away

    12/14/2021

    South Florida

    L 60-51

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    UT Martin

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Southeast Missouri State

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    SIU-Edwardsville

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Morehead State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Austin Peay State at Vanderbilt

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    2:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

