How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Austin Peay Governors (4-5) will look to break a three-game road slide when they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game airs at 2:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay
- The Commodores put up only 1.6 fewer points per game (69.4) than the Governors give up (71.0).
- The Governors' 71.2 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 61.8 the Commodores allow.
- This season, the Commodores have a 39.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.4% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Governors' opponents have made.
- The Governors have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- The Commodores leader in points and assists is Scotty Pippen Jr., who puts up 17.4 points per game along with 2.6 assists.
- Jordan Wright leads Vanderbilt in rebounding, pulling down 6.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.8 points a contest.
- The Commodores get the most three-point shooting production out of Pippen, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
- The Vanderbilt steals leader is Pippen, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Quentin Millora-Brown, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Austin Peay Players to Watch
- Tariq Silver scores 14.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Governors.
- Elijah Hutchins-Everett has a stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 13.0 points and 1.1 assists per game for Austin Peay to take the top rebound spot on the team. Carlos Paez has the top spot for assists with 3.9 per game, adding 6.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.
- Silver is dependable from three-point range and leads the Governors with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Austin Peay's leader in steals is Paez (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Corbin Merritt (0.7 per game).
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Pittsburgh
W 68-52
Away
11/29/2021
Mississippi Valley State
W 75-36
Home
12/4/2021
SMU
L 84-72
Away
12/7/2021
Temple
L 72-68
Home
12/10/2021
Loyola Chicago
L 69-58
Home
12/18/2021
Austin Peay
-
Home
12/23/2021
Hawaii
-
Away
1/4/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
1/8/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
1/11/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia
-
Away
Austin Peay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Howard
W 69-67
Away
11/29/2021
TCU
L 68-51
Away
12/5/2021
Milligan
W 98-55
Home
12/11/2021
North Florida
L 91-84
Away
12/14/2021
South Florida
L 60-51
Away
12/18/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Away
12/22/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Home
12/30/2021
UT Martin
-
Home
1/1/2022
Southeast Missouri State
-
Away
1/6/2022
SIU-Edwardsville
-
Home
1/8/2022
Morehead State
-
Home