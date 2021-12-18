Dec 10, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles against Loyola Ramblers forward Aher Uguak (30) during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Austin Peay Governors (4-5) will look to break a three-game road slide when they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game airs at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

2:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay

The Commodores put up only 1.6 fewer points per game (69.4) than the Governors give up (71.0).

The Governors' 71.2 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 61.8 the Commodores allow.

This season, the Commodores have a 39.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.4% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Governors' opponents have made.

The Governors have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

The Commodores leader in points and assists is Scotty Pippen Jr., who puts up 17.4 points per game along with 2.6 assists.

Jordan Wright leads Vanderbilt in rebounding, pulling down 6.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.8 points a contest.

The Commodores get the most three-point shooting production out of Pippen, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

The Vanderbilt steals leader is Pippen, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Quentin Millora-Brown, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Tariq Silver scores 14.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Governors.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett has a stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 13.0 points and 1.1 assists per game for Austin Peay to take the top rebound spot on the team. Carlos Paez has the top spot for assists with 3.9 per game, adding 6.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

Silver is dependable from three-point range and leads the Governors with 3.1 made threes per game.

Austin Peay's leader in steals is Paez (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Corbin Merritt (0.7 per game).

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Pittsburgh W 68-52 Away 11/29/2021 Mississippi Valley State W 75-36 Home 12/4/2021 SMU L 84-72 Away 12/7/2021 Temple L 72-68 Home 12/10/2021 Loyola Chicago L 69-58 Home 12/18/2021 Austin Peay - Home 12/23/2021 Hawaii - Away 1/4/2022 Arkansas - Away 1/8/2022 South Carolina - Home 1/11/2022 Kentucky - Home 1/15/2022 Georgia - Away

Austin Peay Schedule