Skip to main content

How to Watch Belmont at Vanderbilt, NIT First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A pair of Nashville-based programs square off as Belmont visits Vanderbilt to open the NIT.

For two schools less than a mile apart, Belmont (25-7) and Vanderbilt (17-16) aren't exactly rivals. When the Bruins make the trip to Memorial Gymnasium to face the Scotty Pippen Jr. and the Commodores on Tuesday night in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, it marks the first meeting between the Nashville-based programs since 2017.

How to Watch Belmont at Vanderbilt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Belmont at Vanderbilt game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The teams have met six times since Belmont made the jump to Division I in 1999, with Vanderbilt going 5-1 in those matchups.

But the Bruins won the last meeting on Nov. 13, 2017, at Curb Event Center on the Belmont campus. Cavaliers forward Dylan Windler, the only Bruin ever taken in the NBA Draft, scored 24 points in the 69-60 victory.

The Bruins saw their chance at an at-large bid to the Big Dance vanish with a 53-51 loss to Morehead State in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament semifinals on March 4, so Belmont will have some rust to knock off in the early going Tuesday.

The Commodores finished No. 11 in the SEC standings but upset Alabama in the conference tournament second round before dropping a tough 77-71 decision to Kentucky in the quarterfinals.

Pippen, a junior guard, led Vanderbilt with 20.2 points per game this season, but was held to just 10 points on 2-of-17 shooting against Kentucky on Friday night. Junior forward Jordan Wright scored 27 points in the loss.

Junior guard Ben Sheppard paces the Belmont attack, averaging 16.4 points a night. Senior big man Nick Muszynski puts up 15.0 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Vanderbilt is the four seed in the NIT. The winner between the Bruins and Commodores advances to the second round against the winner between Toledo and top-seeded Dayton (which has to go on the road because of the First Four games at UD Arena Tuesday and Wednesday).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Belmont at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball NIT First Round:

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates in front of Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at New York Rangers

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with teammates during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Islanders at Washington Capitals

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws (50) makes a save on Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) in the shootout at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 10, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) celebrates his goal with New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Rangers left wing Dryden Hunt (29) and center Ryan Strome (16) and left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) and defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) celebrate the empty net goal by Strome against the Dallas Stars during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 11, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) and forward T.J. Oshie (77) and forward Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) and forward Nicklas Backstrom (19) and forward Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrate Kuznetzov s second goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks to pass as he is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) is fouled by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) looses the basketball to Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) during overtime at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy