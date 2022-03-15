A pair of Nashville-based programs square off as Belmont visits Vanderbilt to open the NIT.

For two schools less than a mile apart, Belmont (25-7) and Vanderbilt (17-16) aren't exactly rivals. When the Bruins make the trip to Memorial Gymnasium to face the Scotty Pippen Jr. and the Commodores on Tuesday night in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, it marks the first meeting between the Nashville-based programs since 2017.

How to Watch Belmont at Vanderbilt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The teams have met six times since Belmont made the jump to Division I in 1999, with Vanderbilt going 5-1 in those matchups.

But the Bruins won the last meeting on Nov. 13, 2017, at Curb Event Center on the Belmont campus. Cavaliers forward Dylan Windler, the only Bruin ever taken in the NBA Draft, scored 24 points in the 69-60 victory.

The Bruins saw their chance at an at-large bid to the Big Dance vanish with a 53-51 loss to Morehead State in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament semifinals on March 4, so Belmont will have some rust to knock off in the early going Tuesday.

The Commodores finished No. 11 in the SEC standings but upset Alabama in the conference tournament second round before dropping a tough 77-71 decision to Kentucky in the quarterfinals.

Pippen, a junior guard, led Vanderbilt with 20.2 points per game this season, but was held to just 10 points on 2-of-17 shooting against Kentucky on Friday night. Junior forward Jordan Wright scored 27 points in the loss.

Junior guard Ben Sheppard paces the Belmont attack, averaging 16.4 points a night. Senior big man Nick Muszynski puts up 15.0 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Vanderbilt is the four seed in the NIT. The winner between the Bruins and Commodores advances to the second round against the winner between Toledo and top-seeded Dayton (which has to go on the road because of the First Four games at UD Arena Tuesday and Wednesday).

