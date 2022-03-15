How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Belmont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (17-16) hit the court against the Belmont Bruins (25-7) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Belmont
- The Commodores put up only 2.2 more points per game (70.4) than the Bruins allow (68.2).
- The Bruins average 11.0 more points per game (78.5) than the Commodores allow (67.5).
- This season, the Commodores have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 42.9% of shots the Bruins' opponents have knocked down.
- The Bruins are shooting 48.9% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 42.2% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Scotty Pippen Jr. leads the Commodores in points and assists per game, scoring 20.2 points and distributing 4.1 assists.
- Jordan Wright is Vanderbilt's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.5 boards in each contest while scoring 12.2 points per game.
- Myles Stute leads the Commodores in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Pippen and Quentin Millora-Brown lead Vanderbilt on the defensive end, with Pippen leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Millora-Brown in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Belmont Players to Watch
- Grayson Murphy racks up 6.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Bruins' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Ben Sheppard scores 16.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Belmont scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.8 rebounds and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.
- Sheppard is the top shooter from distance for the Bruins, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Belmont's leader in steals is Murphy (2.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nick Muszynski (1.6 per game).
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/1/2022
Florida
L 82-78
Home
3/5/2022
Ole Miss
W 63-61
Away
3/9/2022
Georgia
W 86-51
Home
3/10/2022
Alabama
W 82-76
Away
3/11/2022
Kentucky
L 77-71
Away
3/15/2022
Belmont
-
Home
Belmont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Eastern Illinois
W 81-57
Home
2/19/2022
SIU-Edwardsville
W 73-62
Home
2/24/2022
Murray State
L 76-43
Away
2/26/2022
Tennessee State
W 87-67
Home
3/4/2022
Morehead State
L 53-51
Home
3/15/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
