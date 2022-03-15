Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Belmont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Murray, Kentucky, USA; Murray State Racers forward KJ Williams (0) drives past Belmont Bruins center Nick Muszynski (33) during the second half at CFSB Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (17-16) hit the court against the Belmont Bruins (25-7) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Belmont

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Belmont

  • The Commodores put up only 2.2 more points per game (70.4) than the Bruins allow (68.2).
  • The Bruins average 11.0 more points per game (78.5) than the Commodores allow (67.5).
  • This season, the Commodores have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 42.9% of shots the Bruins' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Bruins are shooting 48.9% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 42.2% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Scotty Pippen Jr. leads the Commodores in points and assists per game, scoring 20.2 points and distributing 4.1 assists.
  • Jordan Wright is Vanderbilt's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.5 boards in each contest while scoring 12.2 points per game.
  • Myles Stute leads the Commodores in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Pippen and Quentin Millora-Brown lead Vanderbilt on the defensive end, with Pippen leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Millora-Brown in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Belmont Players to Watch

  • Grayson Murphy racks up 6.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Bruins' rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Ben Sheppard scores 16.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Belmont scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.8 rebounds and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.
  • Sheppard is the top shooter from distance for the Bruins, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Belmont's leader in steals is Murphy (2.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nick Muszynski (1.6 per game).

Vanderbilt Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/1/2022

Florida

L 82-78

Home

3/5/2022

Ole Miss

W 63-61

Away

3/9/2022

Georgia

W 86-51

Home

3/10/2022

Alabama

W 82-76

Away

3/11/2022

Kentucky

L 77-71

Away

3/15/2022

Belmont

-

Home

Belmont Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Eastern Illinois

W 81-57

Home

2/19/2022

SIU-Edwardsville

W 73-62

Home

2/24/2022

Murray State

L 76-43

Away

2/26/2022

Tennessee State

W 87-67

Home

3/4/2022

Morehead State

L 53-51

Home

3/15/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

How To Watch

March
15
2022

First Round: Belmont at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
