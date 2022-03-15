How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Belmont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Vanderbilt Commodores (17-16) hit the court against the Belmont Bruins (25-7) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Belmont

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Belmont

The Commodores put up only 2.2 more points per game (70.4) than the Bruins allow (68.2).

The Bruins average 11.0 more points per game (78.5) than the Commodores allow (67.5).

This season, the Commodores have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 42.9% of shots the Bruins' opponents have knocked down.

The Bruins are shooting 48.9% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 42.2% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Scotty Pippen Jr. leads the Commodores in points and assists per game, scoring 20.2 points and distributing 4.1 assists.

Jordan Wright is Vanderbilt's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.5 boards in each contest while scoring 12.2 points per game.

Myles Stute leads the Commodores in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Pippen and Quentin Millora-Brown lead Vanderbilt on the defensive end, with Pippen leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Millora-Brown in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Belmont Players to Watch

Grayson Murphy racks up 6.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Bruins' rebound and assists leaderboards.

Ben Sheppard scores 16.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Belmont scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.8 rebounds and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.

Sheppard is the top shooter from distance for the Bruins, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Belmont's leader in steals is Murphy (2.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nick Muszynski (1.6 per game).

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/1/2022 Florida L 82-78 Home 3/5/2022 Ole Miss W 63-61 Away 3/9/2022 Georgia W 86-51 Home 3/10/2022 Alabama W 82-76 Away 3/11/2022 Kentucky L 77-71 Away 3/15/2022 Belmont - Home

Belmont Schedule