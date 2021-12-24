Skip to main content
    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. BYU in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Vanderbilt and BYU meet in the semifinals of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic on Thursday night.
    Author:

    BYU put on a defensive show in its first-round win over South Florida on Wednesday. The Cougars gave up just 39 points to the Bulls to pick up a 54-39 win. 

    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. BYU in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Vanderbilt vs. BYU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win was the second in a row for BYU and improved its overall record to 10-2. The Cougars have played great basketball so far this year but are looking to make a statement out in Hawaii about how good they really are.

    Thursday, they get a chance to make the finals of the Diamond Head Classic when they play a Vanderbilt team coming off a big win against host Hawaii.

    Vanderbilt got its second straight win on Wednesday, as it came to Hawaii after beating Austin Peay. The win improved the Commodores' record to 7-4 and has been a good bounce back after they lost three in a row before their win over the Governors.

    Vanderbilt, like BYU, is trying to figure out how good it is this year and is still looking for a big win. If the Commodores can beat BYU, it would be their biggest win of the year and send them to the finals against either Liberty or Stanford on Christmas Day.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Vanderbilt vs. BYU

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

