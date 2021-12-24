Vanderbilt vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The BYU Cougars (10-2) take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-4) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. BYU
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Stan Sheriff Center
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. BYU
- The Cougars score 75.3 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 60.1 the Commodores give up.
- The Commodores' 70.0 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 63.4 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- The Cougars are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Commodores allow to opponents.
BYU Players to Watch
- The Cougars scoring leader is Alex Barcello, who averages 18.9 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
- Caleb Lohner is BYU's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.5 per game, while Te'Jon Lucas is its best passer, averaging 4.9 assists in each contest.
- The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Barcello, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- The BYU steals leader is Barcello, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Fousseyni Traore, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Scotty Pippen Jr.'s points (17.6 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Commodores' leaderboards.
- Jordan Wright's stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 12.5 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.
- Pippen is dependable from deep and leads the Commodores with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Pippen (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Vanderbilt while Quentin Millora-Brown (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Missouri State
W 74-68
Away
12/8/2021
Utah State
W 82-71
Home
12/11/2021
Creighton
L 83-71
Away
12/18/2021
Weber State
W 89-71
Away
12/22/2021
South Florida
W 54-39
Home
12/23/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Away
12/29/2021
Westminster (UT)
-
Home
1/1/2022
Portland
-
Away
1/6/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
1/8/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
1/13/2022
Gonzaga
-
Away
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
SMU
L 84-72
Away
12/7/2021
Temple
L 72-68
Home
12/10/2021
Loyola Chicago
L 69-58
Home
12/18/2021
Austin Peay
W 77-51
Home
12/23/2021
Hawaii
W 68-54
Away
12/23/2021
BYU
-
Home
1/4/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
1/8/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
1/11/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia
-
Away
1/18/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
How To Watch
December
23
2021
Diamond Head Classic: BYU vs. Vanderbilt
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
