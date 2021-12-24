Vanderbilt vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    The BYU Cougars (10-2) take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-4) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. BYU

    Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. BYU

    • The Cougars score 75.3 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 60.1 the Commodores give up.
    • The Commodores' 70.0 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 63.4 the Cougars allow to opponents.
    • The Cougars are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Commodores allow to opponents.

    BYU Players to Watch

    • The Cougars scoring leader is Alex Barcello, who averages 18.9 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
    • Caleb Lohner is BYU's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.5 per game, while Te'Jon Lucas is its best passer, averaging 4.9 assists in each contest.
    • The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Barcello, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
    • The BYU steals leader is Barcello, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Fousseyni Traore, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Vanderbilt Players to Watch

    • Scotty Pippen Jr.'s points (17.6 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Commodores' leaderboards.
    • Jordan Wright's stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 12.5 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.
    • Pippen is dependable from deep and leads the Commodores with 1.9 made threes per game.
    • Pippen (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Vanderbilt while Quentin Millora-Brown (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    BYU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Missouri State

    W 74-68

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Utah State

    W 82-71

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Creighton

    L 83-71

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Weber State

    W 89-71

    Away

    12/22/2021

    South Florida

    W 54-39

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Westminster (UT)

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Portland

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    Vanderbilt Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    SMU

    L 84-72

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Temple

    L 72-68

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    L 69-58

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Austin Peay

    W 77-51

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Hawaii

    W 68-54

    Away

    12/23/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Diamond Head Classic: BYU vs. Vanderbilt

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) embrace after defeating the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    byu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. BYU in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Vanderbilt vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy