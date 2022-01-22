Vanderbilt vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) drives to the basket as Mississippi State Bulldogs forward D.J. Jeffries (13) and Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Cameron Matthews (4) defend during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-7, 2-3 SEC) hope to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Florida Gators (11-6, 2-3 SEC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. Vanderbilt

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: SECN
  • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida vs Vanderbilt Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Florida

-7

136 points

Key Stats for Florida vs. Vanderbilt

  • The Gators score 9.0 more points per game (72.9) than the Commodores give up (63.9).
  • The Commodores' 69.6 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 63.9 the Gators allow.
  • The Gators make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • The Commodores have shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.

Florida Players to Watch

  • Colin Castleton is tops on the Gators with 14.5 points per contest and 8.5 rebounds, while also posting 1.6 assists.
  • Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is averaging 10.8 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Anthony Duruji puts up 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 59.2% from the field.
  • Tyree Appleby averages a team-leading 3.7 assists per contest. He is also putting up 9.6 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 36.4% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Myreon Jones is posting 8.5 points, 1.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Jordan Wright tops the Commodores in rebounding (5.9 per game), and produces 12.5 points and 1.8 assists. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Quentin Millora-Brown is putting up a team-high 5.9 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 5.4 points and 1.5 assists, making 64.4% of his shots from the field.
  • The Commodores get 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Myles Stute.
  • The Commodores receive 5.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Jamaine Mann.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Vanderbilt at Florida

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

