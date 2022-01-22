Vanderbilt vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-7, 2-3 SEC) hope to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Florida Gators (11-6, 2-3 SEC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida
-7
136 points
Key Stats for Florida vs. Vanderbilt
- The Gators score 9.0 more points per game (72.9) than the Commodores give up (63.9).
- The Commodores' 69.6 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 63.9 the Gators allow.
- The Gators make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- The Commodores have shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton is tops on the Gators with 14.5 points per contest and 8.5 rebounds, while also posting 1.6 assists.
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is averaging 10.8 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
- Anthony Duruji puts up 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 59.2% from the field.
- Tyree Appleby averages a team-leading 3.7 assists per contest. He is also putting up 9.6 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 36.4% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Myreon Jones is posting 8.5 points, 1.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright tops the Commodores in rebounding (5.9 per game), and produces 12.5 points and 1.8 assists. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Quentin Millora-Brown is putting up a team-high 5.9 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 5.4 points and 1.5 assists, making 64.4% of his shots from the field.
- The Commodores get 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Myles Stute.
- The Commodores receive 5.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Jamaine Mann.
