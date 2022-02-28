Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) and teammates celebrate after a win against the Texas A&M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

SEC foes meet when the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-14, 6-10 SEC) host the Florida Gators (18-11, 8-8 SEC) at Memorial Gymnasium, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Florida

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Florida

  • The Commodores score 69.4 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 64.9 the Gators allow.
  • The Gators put up only 3.1 more points per game (70.3) than the Commodores give up to opponents (67.2).
  • The Commodores make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • The Gators are shooting 42.6% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 42.2% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Commodores is Scotty Pippen Jr., who scores 20.2 points and distributes 3.9 assists per game.
  • Jordan Wright leads Vanderbilt in rebounding, pulling down 6.1 boards per game while also scoring 11.9 points a contest.
  • Myles Stute leads the Commodores in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Pippen is Vanderbilt's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Quentin Millora-Brown leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Florida Players to Watch

  • The Gators' leader in scoring and rebounding is Colin Castleton with 16.0 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
  • Tyree Appleby dishes out more assists than any other Florida player with 3.9 per game. He also averages 11.3 points and pulls down 2.0 rebounds per game.
  • Myreon Jones is the top scorer from distance for the Gators, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
  • Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Florida while Castleton (2.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Vanderbilt Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Tennessee

L 73-64

Away

2/16/2022

Auburn

L 94-80

Away

2/19/2022

Texas A&M

W 72-67

Home

2/22/2022

Alabama

L 74-72

Home

2/26/2022

Mississippi State

L 74-69

Away

3/1/2022

Florida

-

Home

3/5/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

Florida Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Kentucky

L 78-57

Away

2/15/2022

Texas A&M

L 56-55

Away

2/19/2022

Auburn

W 63-62

Home

2/22/2022

Arkansas

L 82-74

Home

2/26/2022

Georgia

W 84-72

Away

3/1/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

3/5/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Florida at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

