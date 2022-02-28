How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) and teammates celebrate after a win against the Texas A&M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

SEC foes meet when the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-14, 6-10 SEC) host the Florida Gators (18-11, 8-8 SEC) at Memorial Gymnasium, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Florida

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Florida

The Commodores score 69.4 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 64.9 the Gators allow.

The Gators put up only 3.1 more points per game (70.3) than the Commodores give up to opponents (67.2).

The Commodores make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

The Gators are shooting 42.6% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 42.2% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Commodores is Scotty Pippen Jr., who scores 20.2 points and distributes 3.9 assists per game.

Jordan Wright leads Vanderbilt in rebounding, pulling down 6.1 boards per game while also scoring 11.9 points a contest.

Myles Stute leads the Commodores in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Pippen is Vanderbilt's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Quentin Millora-Brown leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Florida Players to Watch

The Gators' leader in scoring and rebounding is Colin Castleton with 16.0 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Tyree Appleby dishes out more assists than any other Florida player with 3.9 per game. He also averages 11.3 points and pulls down 2.0 rebounds per game.

Myreon Jones is the top scorer from distance for the Gators, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Florida while Castleton (2.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Tennessee L 73-64 Away 2/16/2022 Auburn L 94-80 Away 2/19/2022 Texas A&M W 72-67 Home 2/22/2022 Alabama L 74-72 Home 2/26/2022 Mississippi State L 74-69 Away 3/1/2022 Florida - Home 3/5/2022 Ole Miss - Away

Florida Schedule