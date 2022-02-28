How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
SEC foes meet when the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-14, 6-10 SEC) host the Florida Gators (18-11, 8-8 SEC) at Memorial Gymnasium, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Florida
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Florida
- The Commodores score 69.4 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 64.9 the Gators allow.
- The Gators put up only 3.1 more points per game (70.3) than the Commodores give up to opponents (67.2).
- The Commodores make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- The Gators are shooting 42.6% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 42.2% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Commodores is Scotty Pippen Jr., who scores 20.2 points and distributes 3.9 assists per game.
- Jordan Wright leads Vanderbilt in rebounding, pulling down 6.1 boards per game while also scoring 11.9 points a contest.
- Myles Stute leads the Commodores in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Pippen is Vanderbilt's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Quentin Millora-Brown leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Florida Players to Watch
- The Gators' leader in scoring and rebounding is Colin Castleton with 16.0 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
- Tyree Appleby dishes out more assists than any other Florida player with 3.9 per game. He also averages 11.3 points and pulls down 2.0 rebounds per game.
- Myreon Jones is the top scorer from distance for the Gators, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Florida while Castleton (2.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Tennessee
L 73-64
Away
2/16/2022
Auburn
L 94-80
Away
2/19/2022
Texas A&M
W 72-67
Home
2/22/2022
Alabama
L 74-72
Home
2/26/2022
Mississippi State
L 74-69
Away
3/1/2022
Florida
-
Home
3/5/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Kentucky
L 78-57
Away
2/15/2022
Texas A&M
L 56-55
Away
2/19/2022
Auburn
W 63-62
Home
2/22/2022
Arkansas
L 82-74
Home
2/26/2022
Georgia
W 84-72
Away
3/1/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
3/5/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
How To Watch
March
1
2022
Florida at Vanderbilt
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
