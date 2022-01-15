Vanderbilt vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (5-11, 0-3 SEC) will try to turn around a five-game losing streak when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (9-6, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt vs Georgia Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Vanderbilt

-4.5

145.5 points

Key Stats for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

  • The 70 points per game the Commodores score are 5.2 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (75.2).
  • The Bulldogs' 71.1 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 63.5 the Commodores allow.
  • This season, the Commodores have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Jordan Wright is posting 11.9 points, 1.5 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.
  • Quentin Millora-Brown leads the Commodores at 5.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 5.1 points.
  • Myles Stute is posting 8.5 points, 0.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Jamaine Mann puts up 5.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Aaron Cook tops the Bulldogs in assists (6.1 per game), and averages 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Kario Oquendo is averaging team highs in points (13.8 per game) and assists (0.7). And he is delivering 4.2 rebounds, making 48.5% of his shots from the field.
  • Braelen Bridges is averaging a team-leading 6.0 rebounds per game. And he is producing 12.0 points and 1.3 assists, making 62.4% of his shots from the floor.
  • Noah Baumann gets the Bulldogs 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also posts 0.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jabri Abdur-Rahim gets the Bulldogs 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Vanderbilt at Georgia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

