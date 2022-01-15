Vanderbilt vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (5-11, 0-3 SEC) will try to turn around a five-game losing streak when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (9-6, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Vanderbilt -4.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

The 70 points per game the Commodores score are 5.2 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (75.2).

The Bulldogs' 71.1 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 63.5 the Commodores allow.

This season, the Commodores have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

The Bulldogs have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Jordan Wright is posting 11.9 points, 1.5 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Quentin Millora-Brown leads the Commodores at 5.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 5.1 points.

Myles Stute is posting 8.5 points, 0.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Jamaine Mann puts up 5.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Georgia Players to Watch