The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9, 2-5 SEC) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs (6-14, 1-6 SEC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Memorial Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Georgia

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Georgia

The 67.7 points per game the Commodores put up are 8.2 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (75.9).

The Bulldogs put up an average of 70.6 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 64.1 the Commodores give up.

The Commodores make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (46%).

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.3% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Commodores is Scotty Pippen Jr., who scores 18.4 points and dishes out 3.1 assists per game.

Jordan Wright is Vanderbilt's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 5.8 boards in each contest while scoring 12.1 points per game.

Myles Stute leads the Commodores in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Vanderbilt steals leader is Pippen, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Quentin Millora-Brown, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

Braelen Bridges sits atop the Bulldogs leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Aaron Cook's assist statline paces Georgia; he racks up 5.7 assists per game.

Noah Baumann is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Georgia's leader in steals is Cook with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kario Oquendo with 0.6 per game.

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2022 Kentucky L 78-66 Home 1/15/2022 Georgia W 73-66 Away 1/18/2022 Tennessee L 68-60 Home 1/22/2022 Florida L 61-42 Away 1/26/2022 South Carolina L 70-61 Away 1/29/2022 Georgia - Home 2/2/2022 Kentucky - Away 2/5/2022 LSU - Home 2/8/2022 Missouri - Home 2/12/2022 Tennessee - Away 2/16/2022 Auburn - Away

