How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9, 2-5 SEC) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs (6-14, 1-6 SEC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Memorial Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Georgia

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Georgia

  • The 67.7 points per game the Commodores put up are 8.2 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (75.9).
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 70.6 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 64.1 the Commodores give up.
  • The Commodores make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (46%).
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.3% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Commodores is Scotty Pippen Jr., who scores 18.4 points and dishes out 3.1 assists per game.
  • Jordan Wright is Vanderbilt's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 5.8 boards in each contest while scoring 12.1 points per game.
  • Myles Stute leads the Commodores in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Vanderbilt steals leader is Pippen, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Quentin Millora-Brown, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Braelen Bridges sits atop the Bulldogs leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
  • Aaron Cook's assist statline paces Georgia; he racks up 5.7 assists per game.
  • Noah Baumann is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Georgia's leader in steals is Cook with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kario Oquendo with 0.6 per game.

Vanderbilt Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Kentucky

L 78-66

Home

1/15/2022

Georgia

W 73-66

Away

1/18/2022

Tennessee

L 68-60

Home

1/22/2022

Florida

L 61-42

Away

1/26/2022

South Carolina

L 70-61

Away

1/29/2022

Georgia

-

Home

2/2/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

2/5/2022

LSU

-

Home

2/8/2022

Missouri

-

Home

2/12/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

2/16/2022

Auburn

-

Away

Georgia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Mississippi State

L 88-72

Away

1/15/2022

Vanderbilt

L 73-66

Home

1/19/2022

Auburn

L 83-60

Away

1/22/2022

South Carolina

L 83-66

Away

1/25/2022

Alabama

W 82-76

Home

1/29/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

2/2/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

2/5/2022

Auburn

-

Home

2/9/2022

Florida

-

Away

2/12/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

2/16/2022

LSU

-

Away

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Georgia at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
