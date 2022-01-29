How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9, 2-5 SEC) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs (6-14, 1-6 SEC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Memorial Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Georgia
- The 67.7 points per game the Commodores put up are 8.2 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (75.9).
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 70.6 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 64.1 the Commodores give up.
- The Commodores make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (46%).
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.3% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Commodores is Scotty Pippen Jr., who scores 18.4 points and dishes out 3.1 assists per game.
- Jordan Wright is Vanderbilt's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 5.8 boards in each contest while scoring 12.1 points per game.
- Myles Stute leads the Commodores in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Vanderbilt steals leader is Pippen, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Quentin Millora-Brown, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Braelen Bridges sits atop the Bulldogs leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
- Aaron Cook's assist statline paces Georgia; he racks up 5.7 assists per game.
- Noah Baumann is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Georgia's leader in steals is Cook with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kario Oquendo with 0.6 per game.
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Kentucky
L 78-66
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia
W 73-66
Away
1/18/2022
Tennessee
L 68-60
Home
1/22/2022
Florida
L 61-42
Away
1/26/2022
South Carolina
L 70-61
Away
1/29/2022
Georgia
-
Home
2/2/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
2/5/2022
LSU
-
Home
2/8/2022
Missouri
-
Home
2/12/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
2/16/2022
Auburn
-
Away
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Mississippi State
L 88-72
Away
1/15/2022
Vanderbilt
L 73-66
Home
1/19/2022
Auburn
L 83-60
Away
1/22/2022
South Carolina
L 83-66
Away
1/25/2022
Alabama
W 82-76
Home
1/29/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
2/2/2022
Arkansas
-
Home
2/5/2022
Auburn
-
Home
2/9/2022
Florida
-
Away
2/12/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
2/16/2022
LSU
-
Away