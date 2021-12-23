Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs Hawaii in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Vanderbilt and Hawaii wrap up the first round of the Diamond Head Classic on Wednesday night.
    Vanderbilt heads out to Hawaii for the Diamond Head Classic 6-4 on the year and looking to finish up its non-conference schedule with a few wins.

    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs Hawaii in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 12 a.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Vanderbilt vs Hawaii game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Commodores snapped their three-game losing streak on Saturday when they beat Austin Peay 77-51. It was a much-needed win as they had stumbled since starting the year 5-1.

    Wednesday night, they will look to win their second straight game for the first time since the end of November against host Hawaii.

    The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a win against Hawaii Pacific two weeks ago. It has been a long break for Hawaii but should have them ready for three games in three days.

    The Warriors host the tournament 4-3 on the year and are trying to be unwelcome guests over the Christmas holiday.

    The winner of this game will take on the winner of BYU and South Florida on Thursday in the semifinals.

