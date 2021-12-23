Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    The Vanderbilt Commodores (6-4) face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-3) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 12:00 AM ET.

    How to Watch Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt

    Vanderbilt vs Hawaii Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Vanderbilt

    -6.5

    133.5 points

    Key Stats for Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt

    • The Commodores score only 1.2 more points per game (70.2) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (69).
    • The Rainbow Warriors score an average of 78.7 points per game, 18 more points than the 60.7 the Commodores give up.
    • The Commodores are shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 43.9% the Rainbow Warriors allow to opponents.
    • The Rainbow Warriors' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is eight percentage points higher than the Commodores have given up to their opponents (38.4%).

    Vanderbilt Players to Watch

    • Jordan Wright averages a team-leading 6.4 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 13.2 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 40.9% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Quentin Millora-Brown puts up 5.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Jamaine Mann puts up 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest, shooting 59.5% from the field.
    • Myles Stute is putting up 7.5 points, 0.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

    Hawaii Players to Watch

    • Jerome Desrosiers paces the Rainbow Warriors in rebounding (7.9 per game), and puts up 11.6 points and 1.7 assists. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Kamaka Hepa gets the Rainbow Warriors 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • The Rainbow Warriors get 8.9 points, 6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Mate Colina.
    • Junior Madut is posting team highs in points (12 per game) and assists (2.1). And he is delivering 3 rebounds, making 51.7% of his shots from the floor and 48.3% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.
    • Noel Coleman gives the Rainbow Warriors 14.6 points, 2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Vanderbilt at Hawaii

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

