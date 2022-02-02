After picking up a signature win in the Big 12-SEC Challenge, Kentucky moved into the Top 5 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll. On Wednesday, the Wildcats face Vanderbilt.

In perhaps the biggest game of this year's Big 12-SEC Challenge, Kentucky convincingly topped then-fifth-ranked Kansas 80-62 in Lawrence. That win saw the Wildcats grab the No. 5 ranking for themselves in this week's AP Top 25 Poll. John Calipari's team now returns to conference play, hosting Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Junior forward Keion Brooks Jr. had a breakout game for the Wildcats in that win, scoring a season-high 27 points. Junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who is the team's leading scorer, added 17. Tshiebwe ranks fifth in the SEC this year, averaging 16.3 points per game with a conference-best 61.5% field goal percentage.

Overall, Kentucky has one of the best offenses in the nation. The Wildcats' 82.1 points per game lead the SEC and rank eighth-most among all Division-I teams.

That offensive firepower has helped Kentucky to a 17-4 record on the season. The Wildcats are 6-2 in conference play, putting them in second place in the SEC behind No. 1 Auburn.

For all their success this year, the Wildcats didn't have an easy go of things in their first meeting with Vanderbilt this year. Although they pulled off a 78-66 win, it wasn't without a fight from the Commodores. Specifically, junior guard Scotty Pippen Jr. made a major impact with a season-high 32 points.

Will Vanderbilt give Kentucky a game again? Or will the Wildcats keep moving their way up the rankings. Tune into SEC Network Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for tip-off.

Regional restrictions may apply.