How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After picking up a signature win in the Big 12-SEC Challenge, Kentucky moved into the Top 5 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll. On Wednesday, the Wildcats face Vanderbilt.

In perhaps the biggest game of this year's Big 12-SEC Challenge, Kentucky convincingly topped then-fifth-ranked Kansas 80-62 in Lawrence. That win saw the Wildcats grab the No. 5 ranking for themselves in this week's AP Top 25 Poll. John Calipari's team now returns to conference play, hosting Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

Junior forward Keion Brooks Jr. had a breakout game for the Wildcats in that win, scoring a season-high 27 points. Junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who is the team's leading scorer, added 17. Tshiebwe ranks fifth in the SEC this year, averaging 16.3 points per game with a conference-best 61.5% field goal percentage.

Overall, Kentucky has one of the best offenses in the nation. The Wildcats' 82.1 points per game lead the SEC and rank eighth-most among all Division-I teams.

That offensive firepower has helped Kentucky to a 17-4 record on the season. The Wildcats are 6-2 in conference play, putting them in second place in the SEC behind No. 1 Auburn.

For all their success this year, the Wildcats didn't have an easy go of things in their first meeting with Vanderbilt this year. Although they pulled off a 78-66 win, it wasn't without a fight from the Commodores. Specifically, junior guard Scotty Pippen Jr. made a major impact with a season-high 32 points.

Will Vanderbilt give Kentucky a game again? Or will the Wildcats keep moving their way up the rankings. Tune into SEC Network Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for tip-off.

