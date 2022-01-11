How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (12-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (9-5, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Memorial Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky
- The Wildcats score 20.5 more points per game (82.9) than the Commodores allow (62.4).
- The Commodores put up 8.4 more points per game (70.3) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (61.9).
- The Wildcats make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
Kentucky Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wildcats is Oscar Tshiebwe, who accumulates 16.1 points and 15.1 rebounds per game.
- Sahvir Wheeler is Kentucky's best passer, distributing 6.8 assists per game while scoring 8.9 PPG.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kellan Grady, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- The Kentucky leader in both steals and blocks is Tshiebwe, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 1.5 rejections per game.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Scotty Pippen Jr.'s points (18.3 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Commodores' leaderboards.
- Quentin Millora-Brown is at the top of the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 5.1 points and adds 1.6 assists per game.
- Myles Stute is the most prolific from deep for the Commodores, hitting two threes per game.
- Vanderbilt's leader in steals is Pippen with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Millora-Brown with one per game.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Western Kentucky
W 95-60
Home
12/29/2021
Missouri
W 83-56
Home
12/31/2021
High Point
W 92-48
Home
1/4/2022
LSU
L 65-60
Away
1/8/2022
Georgia
W 92-77
Home
1/11/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
1/15/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
1/19/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
1/22/2022
Auburn
-
Away
1/25/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Kansas
-
Away
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Austin Peay
W 77-51
Home
12/23/2021
Hawaii
W 68-54
Away
12/23/2021
BYU
W 69-67
Home
1/4/2022
Arkansas
W 75-74
Away
1/8/2022
South Carolina
L 72-70
Home
1/11/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia
-
Away
1/18/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
1/22/2022
Florida
-
Away
1/26/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
1/29/2022
Georgia
-
Home