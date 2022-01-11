Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots the ball during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (12-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (9-5, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Memorial Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

The Wildcats score 20.5 more points per game (82.9) than the Commodores allow (62.4).

The Commodores put up 8.4 more points per game (70.3) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (61.9).

The Wildcats make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Kentucky Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wildcats is Oscar Tshiebwe, who accumulates 16.1 points and 15.1 rebounds per game.

Sahvir Wheeler is Kentucky's best passer, distributing 6.8 assists per game while scoring 8.9 PPG.

The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kellan Grady, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

The Kentucky leader in both steals and blocks is Tshiebwe, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 1.5 rejections per game.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s points (18.3 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Commodores' leaderboards.

Quentin Millora-Brown is at the top of the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 5.1 points and adds 1.6 assists per game.

Myles Stute is the most prolific from deep for the Commodores, hitting two threes per game.

Vanderbilt's leader in steals is Pippen with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Millora-Brown with one per game.

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Western Kentucky W 95-60 Home 12/29/2021 Missouri W 83-56 Home 12/31/2021 High Point W 92-48 Home 1/4/2022 LSU L 65-60 Away 1/8/2022 Georgia W 92-77 Home 1/11/2022 Vanderbilt - Away 1/15/2022 Tennessee - Home 1/19/2022 Texas A&M - Away 1/22/2022 Auburn - Away 1/25/2022 Mississippi State - Home 1/29/2022 Kansas - Away

Vanderbilt Schedule