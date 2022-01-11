Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots the ball during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (12-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (9-5, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Memorial Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

  • The Wildcats score 20.5 more points per game (82.9) than the Commodores allow (62.4).
  • The Commodores put up 8.4 more points per game (70.3) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (61.9).
  • The Wildcats make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wildcats is Oscar Tshiebwe, who accumulates 16.1 points and 15.1 rebounds per game.
  • Sahvir Wheeler is Kentucky's best passer, distributing 6.8 assists per game while scoring 8.9 PPG.
  • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kellan Grady, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
  • The Kentucky leader in both steals and blocks is Tshiebwe, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 1.5 rejections per game.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Scotty Pippen Jr.'s points (18.3 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Commodores' leaderboards.
  • Quentin Millora-Brown is at the top of the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 5.1 points and adds 1.6 assists per game.
  • Myles Stute is the most prolific from deep for the Commodores, hitting two threes per game.
  • Vanderbilt's leader in steals is Pippen with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Millora-Brown with one per game.

Kentucky Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Western Kentucky

W 95-60

Home

12/29/2021

Missouri

W 83-56

Home

12/31/2021

High Point

W 92-48

Home

1/4/2022

LSU

L 65-60

Away

1/8/2022

Georgia

W 92-77

Home

1/11/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

1/15/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

1/19/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

1/22/2022

Auburn

-

Away

1/25/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Kansas

-

Away

Vanderbilt Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Austin Peay

W 77-51

Home

12/23/2021

Hawaii

W 68-54

Away

12/23/2021

BYU

W 69-67

Home

1/4/2022

Arkansas

W 75-74

Away

1/8/2022

South Carolina

L 72-70

Home

1/11/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

1/15/2022

Georgia

-

Away

1/18/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

1/22/2022

Florida

-

Away

1/26/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

1/29/2022

Georgia

-

Home

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
