How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky: SEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket as Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) defends during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats (25-6, 14-4 SEC) are squaring off against the No. 11 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (17-15, 7-11 SEC) in the SEC Tournament on Friday at Amalie Arena. Watch the game at 8:30 PM.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kentucky

-11

142.5 points

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

  • The Wildcats record 80.1 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 67.2 the Commodores allow.
  • The Commodores score an average of 70.4 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 65.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, seven percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Commodores allow to opponents.

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Oscar Tshiebwe averages 17.3 points and 15.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.1 assists, shooting 60.4% from the field.
  • Tyty Washington Jr. is averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
  • Sahvir Wheeler puts up a team-high 6.9 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.1 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 45.4% from the floor.
  • Keion Brooks Jr. posts 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the field.
  • Kellan Grady is putting up 11.9 points, 1.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Jordan Wright is the Commodores' top rebounder (6.5 per game), and he produces 11.8 points and 1.9 assists.
  • Quentin Millora-Brown gets the Commodores 5.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 1 block.
  • Myles Stute is averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 43.5% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.
  • The Commodores receive 5.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Jamaine Mann.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

SEC Tournament: Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
