How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky: SEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats (25-6, 14-4 SEC) are squaring off against the No. 11 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (17-15, 7-11 SEC) in the SEC Tournament on Friday at Amalie Arena. Watch the game at 8:30 PM.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Amalie Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kentucky
-11
142.5 points
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt
- The Wildcats record 80.1 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 67.2 the Commodores allow.
- The Commodores score an average of 70.4 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 65.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- The Wildcats are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, seven percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Commodores allow to opponents.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Oscar Tshiebwe averages 17.3 points and 15.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.1 assists, shooting 60.4% from the field.
- Tyty Washington Jr. is averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Sahvir Wheeler puts up a team-high 6.9 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.1 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 45.4% from the floor.
- Keion Brooks Jr. posts 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the field.
- Kellan Grady is putting up 11.9 points, 1.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright is the Commodores' top rebounder (6.5 per game), and he produces 11.8 points and 1.9 assists.
- Quentin Millora-Brown gets the Commodores 5.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 1 block.
- Myles Stute is averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 43.5% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.
- The Commodores receive 5.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Jamaine Mann.
