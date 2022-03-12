Mar 5, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket as Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) defends during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats (25-6, 14-4 SEC) are squaring off against the No. 11 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (17-15, 7-11 SEC) in the SEC Tournament on Friday at Amalie Arena. Watch the game at 8:30 PM.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Amalie Arena

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -11 142.5 points

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

The Wildcats record 80.1 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 67.2 the Commodores allow.

The Commodores score an average of 70.4 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 65.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

The Wildcats are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, seven percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Commodores allow to opponents.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Oscar Tshiebwe averages 17.3 points and 15.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.1 assists, shooting 60.4% from the field.

Tyty Washington Jr. is averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Sahvir Wheeler puts up a team-high 6.9 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.1 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 45.4% from the floor.

Keion Brooks Jr. posts 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the field.

Kellan Grady is putting up 11.9 points, 1.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch