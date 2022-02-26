Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) and teammates celebrate after a win against the Texas A&M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-13, 6-9 SEC) will visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-12, 7-8 SEC) after losing five straight road games. The matchup tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Mississippi State

-6.5

135.5 points

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

  • The 71.5 points per game the Bulldogs score are just 4.6 more points than the Commodores allow (66.9).
  • The Commodores' 69.4 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 66.1 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Garrison Brooks is tops on the Bulldogs at 6.9 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.8 assists and 11.0 points.
  • D.J. Jeffries puts up 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Shakeel Moore posts 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Cameron Matthews posts 3.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Jordan Wright leads the Commodores in rebounding (6.1 per game), and produces 11.9 points and 1.9 assists. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Quentin Millora-Brown gets the Commodores 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • The Commodores get 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Myles Stute.
  • The Commodores get 5.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Jamaine Mann.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
