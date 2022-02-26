Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) and teammates celebrate after a win against the Texas A&M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-13, 6-9 SEC) will visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-12, 7-8 SEC) after losing five straight road games. The matchup tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Mississippi State -6.5 135.5 points

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

The 71.5 points per game the Bulldogs score are just 4.6 more points than the Commodores allow (66.9).

The Commodores' 69.4 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 66.1 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Garrison Brooks is tops on the Bulldogs at 6.9 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.8 assists and 11.0 points.

D.J. Jeffries puts up 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Shakeel Moore posts 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cameron Matthews posts 3.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch