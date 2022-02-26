Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-13, 6-9 SEC) will visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-12, 7-8 SEC) after losing five straight road games. The matchup tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt
- The 71.5 points per game the Bulldogs score are just 4.6 more points than the Commodores allow (66.9).
- The Commodores' 69.4 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 66.1 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Garrison Brooks is tops on the Bulldogs at 6.9 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.8 assists and 11.0 points.
- D.J. Jeffries puts up 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Shakeel Moore posts 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Cameron Matthews posts 3.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright leads the Commodores in rebounding (6.1 per game), and produces 11.9 points and 1.9 assists. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Quentin Millora-Brown gets the Commodores 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- The Commodores get 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Myles Stute.
- The Commodores get 5.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Jamaine Mann.
