Feb 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) shoots as South Carolina Gamecocks forward/center Wildens Leveque (15) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

The Ole Miss Rebels (13-17, 4-13 SEC) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-15, 6-11 SEC), who have lost three straight as well. The contest tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

The Rebels record just 0.9 more points per game (68.6) than the Commodores allow (67.7).

The Commodores put up an average of 69.7 points per game, only one more point than the 68.7 the Rebels allow.

The Rebels make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

The Commodores are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 45.4% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Nysier Brooks is tops on the Rebels at 7.6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 9.9 points.

Luis Rodriguez puts up 6.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Matthew Murrell averages a team-leading 11.8 points per game. He is also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 42.7% from the field and 38.7% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarkel Joiner puts up 13.8 points, 3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jaemyn Brakefield is putting up 8 points, 0.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch