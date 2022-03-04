How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ole Miss Rebels (13-17, 4-13 SEC) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-15, 6-11 SEC), who have lost three straight as well. The contest tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt
- The Rebels record just 0.9 more points per game (68.6) than the Commodores allow (67.7).
- The Commodores put up an average of 69.7 points per game, only one more point than the 68.7 the Rebels allow.
- The Rebels make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- The Commodores are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 45.4% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Nysier Brooks is tops on the Rebels at 7.6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 9.9 points.
- Luis Rodriguez puts up 6.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Matthew Murrell averages a team-leading 11.8 points per game. He is also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 42.7% from the field and 38.7% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jarkel Joiner puts up 13.8 points, 3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jaemyn Brakefield is putting up 8 points, 0.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright is the Commodores' top rebounder (6.2 per game), and he contributes 11.7 points and 2 assists.
- Quentin Millora-Brown gets the Commodores 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Myles Stute gets the Commodores 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jamaine Mann gives the Commodores 5.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)