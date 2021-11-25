Vanderbilt vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) drives baseline against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-2) take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) at Petersen Events Center on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Vanderbilt

    Vanderbilt vs Pittsburgh Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Vanderbilt

    -2.5

    129.5 points

    Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Vanderbilt

    • Last year, the Commodores recorded 71.8 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 70.1 the Panthers allowed.
    • The Panthers scored an average of 71.2 points per game last year, only 1.2 fewer points than the 72.4 the Commodores gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Commodores had a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.
    • The Panthers' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Commodores given up to their opponents (45.8%).

    Vanderbilt Players to Watch

    • Dylan Disu was tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.5) last season, and also put up 12.1 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocked shot.
    • Jordan Wright averaged 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last season, shooting 48.7% from the floor.
    • Maxwell Evans posted 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season, shooting 45.0% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • D.J. Harvey posted 5.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • Justin Champagnie scored 17.1 points and grabbed 10.5 rebounds per game last season.
    • Xavier Johnson dished out 5.7 assists per game while scoring 14.2 PPG.
    • Ithiel Horton made 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
    • Johnson averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Champagnie collected 1.2 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) drives baseline against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
