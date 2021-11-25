Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Pittsburgh goes for its third straight win on Wednesday night when it hosts Vanderbilt.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh had a slow start to the season. It dropped its first two games against The Citadel and West Virginia but has since gotten back on track by beating UNC Wilmington and Towson in its last two.

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Pitt Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (G)

    Live stream the Vanderbilt at Pitt game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    While the Panthers have built a winning streak, it hasn't been easy. They won by just eight and four points, respectively. The offense has been a problem for Pitt because it hasn't scored more than 63 points and has been under 60 twice.

    Wednesday, the Panthers will have to be better if they want to avoid a home loss to an improved Vanderbilt team.

    The Commodores come to town 3-1 on the year and have played extremely well outside of an ugly low-scoring game against VCU.

    It has been a very good start to the season for Vanderbilt. The Commodores went just 9-16 last season. 

    They will still need to prove they can win against the SEC and the major teams, but they have to be encouraged with how they have played so far this year.

    Wednesday, they get a shot at picking up one of those big wins at Pittsburgh.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
