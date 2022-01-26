How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
SEC foes meet when the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-7, 2-4 SEC) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-8, 2-4 SEC) at Colonial Life Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
South Carolina
-1.5
136 points
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt
- The Gamecocks record 8.1 more points per game (71.8) than the Commodores allow (63.7).
- The Commodores' 68.1 points per game are only 0.2 more points than the 67.9 the Gamecocks give up.
- The Gamecocks make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Wildens Leveque leads his team in rebounds per game (5.4), and also puts up 8.1 points and 0.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- James Reese posts 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Devin Carter is posting 8.8 points, 1.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
- Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 8.0 points, 1.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright is the Commodores' top rebounder (6.0 per game), and he posts 12.2 points and 1.9 assists.
- Quentin Millora-Brown is averaging a team-leading 6.0 rebounds per game. And he is producing 5.4 points and 1.4 assists, making 64.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Myles Stute gets the Commodores 8.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Commodores get 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Jamaine Mann.
