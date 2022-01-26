Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

SEC foes meet when the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-7, 2-4 SEC) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-8, 2-4 SEC) at Colonial Life Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

South Carolina

-1.5

136 points

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

  • The Gamecocks record 8.1 more points per game (71.8) than the Commodores allow (63.7).
  • The Commodores' 68.1 points per game are only 0.2 more points than the 67.9 the Gamecocks give up.
  • The Gamecocks make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Wildens Leveque leads his team in rebounds per game (5.4), and also puts up 8.1 points and 0.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • James Reese posts 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Devin Carter is posting 8.8 points, 1.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 8.0 points, 1.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Jordan Wright is the Commodores' top rebounder (6.0 per game), and he posts 12.2 points and 1.9 assists.
  • Quentin Millora-Brown is averaging a team-leading 6.0 rebounds per game. And he is producing 5.4 points and 1.4 assists, making 64.1% of his shots from the floor.
  • Myles Stute gets the Commodores 8.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • The Commodores get 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Jamaine Mann.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
