How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (9-4, 0-0 SEC) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Memorial Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina
- The 70.3 points per game the Commodores average are only 3.1 more points than the Gamecocks give up (67.2).
- The Gamecocks put up an average of 74.6 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 61.7 the Commodores allow.
- The Commodores make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
- The Gamecocks have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- The Commodores leader in points and assists is Scotty Pippen Jr., who puts up 18.4 points per game to go with 2.5 assists.
- Vanderbilt's best rebounder is Jordan Wright, who averages 6.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.5 PPG average.
- The Commodores get the most three-point shooting production out of Pippen, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
- The Vanderbilt steals leader is Pippen, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Quentin Millora-Brown, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Erik Stevenson scores 12.0 points and adds 2.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Gamecocks' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Wildens Leveque grabs 5.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.7 points per game and adds 0.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard.
- James Reese hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gamecocks.
- Stevenson (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for South Carolina while Keyshawn Bryant (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Loyola Chicago
L 69-58
Home
12/18/2021
Austin Peay
W 77-51
Home
12/23/2021
Hawaii
W 68-54
Away
12/23/2021
BYU
W 69-67
Home
1/4/2022
Arkansas
W 75-74
Away
1/8/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
1/11/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia
-
Away
1/18/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
1/22/2022
Florida
-
Away
1/26/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Florida State
W 66-65
Home
12/14/2021
Allen
W 110-51
Home
12/18/2021
Clemson
L 70-56
Away
12/22/2021
Army
W 105-75
Home
1/4/2022
Auburn
L 81-66
Home
1/8/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
1/11/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
1/15/2022
Florida
-
Home
1/18/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
1/22/2022
Georgia
-
Home
1/26/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home