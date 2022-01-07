Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 3, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) drives to the basket as South Carolina Gamecocks forward Wildens Leveque (15) defends during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (9-4, 0-0 SEC) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Memorial Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina

  • The 70.3 points per game the Commodores average are only 3.1 more points than the Gamecocks give up (67.2).
  • The Gamecocks put up an average of 74.6 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 61.7 the Commodores allow.
  • The Commodores make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
  • The Gamecocks have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • The Commodores leader in points and assists is Scotty Pippen Jr., who puts up 18.4 points per game to go with 2.5 assists.
  • Vanderbilt's best rebounder is Jordan Wright, who averages 6.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.5 PPG average.
  • The Commodores get the most three-point shooting production out of Pippen, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
  • The Vanderbilt steals leader is Pippen, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Quentin Millora-Brown, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Erik Stevenson scores 12.0 points and adds 2.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Gamecocks' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Wildens Leveque grabs 5.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.7 points per game and adds 0.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard.
  • James Reese hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gamecocks.
  • Stevenson (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for South Carolina while Keyshawn Bryant (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Vanderbilt Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/10/2021

Loyola Chicago

L 69-58

Home

12/18/2021

Austin Peay

W 77-51

Home

12/23/2021

Hawaii

W 68-54

Away

12/23/2021

BYU

W 69-67

Home

1/4/2022

Arkansas

W 75-74

Away

1/8/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

1/11/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

1/15/2022

Georgia

-

Away

1/18/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

1/22/2022

Florida

-

Away

1/26/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

South Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Florida State

W 66-65

Home

12/14/2021

Allen

W 110-51

Home

12/18/2021

Clemson

L 70-56

Away

12/22/2021

Army

W 105-75

Home

1/4/2022

Auburn

L 81-66

Home

1/8/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

1/11/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

1/15/2022

Florida

-

Home

1/18/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

1/22/2022

Georgia

-

Home

1/26/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

