Feb 3, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) drives to the basket as South Carolina Gamecocks forward Wildens Leveque (15) defends during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (9-4, 0-0 SEC) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Memorial Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina

The 70.3 points per game the Commodores average are only 3.1 more points than the Gamecocks give up (67.2).

The Gamecocks put up an average of 74.6 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 61.7 the Commodores allow.

The Commodores make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

The Gamecocks have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

The Commodores leader in points and assists is Scotty Pippen Jr., who puts up 18.4 points per game to go with 2.5 assists.

Vanderbilt's best rebounder is Jordan Wright, who averages 6.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.5 PPG average.

The Commodores get the most three-point shooting production out of Pippen, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.

The Vanderbilt steals leader is Pippen, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Quentin Millora-Brown, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Erik Stevenson scores 12.0 points and adds 2.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Gamecocks' leaderboards for those statistics.

Wildens Leveque grabs 5.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.7 points per game and adds 0.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard.

James Reese hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gamecocks.

Stevenson (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for South Carolina while Keyshawn Bryant (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/10/2021 Loyola Chicago L 69-58 Home 12/18/2021 Austin Peay W 77-51 Home 12/23/2021 Hawaii W 68-54 Away 12/23/2021 BYU W 69-67 Home 1/4/2022 Arkansas W 75-74 Away 1/8/2022 South Carolina - Home 1/11/2022 Kentucky - Home 1/15/2022 Georgia - Away 1/18/2022 Tennessee - Home 1/22/2022 Florida - Away 1/26/2022 South Carolina - Away

South Carolina Schedule