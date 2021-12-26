Vanderbilt vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (8-4) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (8-4) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Stan Sheriff Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Stanford
- Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Stan Sheriff Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Stanford
- The Commodores average just 0.1 more points per game (69.9) than the Cardinal give up (69.8).
- The Cardinal put up 9.8 more points per game (70.5) than the Commodores give up (60.7).
- This season, the Commodores have a 40.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Cardinal's opponents have knocked down.
- The Cardinal are shooting 45.2% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 39.1% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Commodores is Scotty Pippen Jr., who scores 18.1 points and dishes out 2.5 assists per game.
- Jordan Wright leads Vanderbilt in rebounding, grabbing 6.1 boards per game while also scoring 12.6 points a contest.
- The Commodores get the most three-point shooting production out of Pippen, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
- The Vanderbilt steals leader is Pippen, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Quentin Millora-Brown, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Jaiden Delaire averages 12.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Cardinal.
- The Stanford leaders in rebounding and assists are Ingram Harrison with 6.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.2 points and 3.1 assists per game) and Michael O'Connell with 4.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
- Noah Taitz hits 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinal.
- Stanford's leader in steals is O'Connell with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Delaire with 0.6 per game.
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Temple
L 72-68
Home
12/10/2021
Loyola Chicago
L 69-58
Home
12/18/2021
Austin Peay
W 77-51
Home
12/23/2021
Hawaii
W 68-54
Away
12/23/2021
BYU
W 69-67
Home
12/25/2021
Stanford
-
Home
1/4/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
1/8/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
1/11/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia
-
Away
1/18/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Oregon
W 72-69
Home
12/16/2021
Dartmouth
W 89-78
Home
12/19/2021
Texas
L 60-53
Home
12/22/2021
Wyoming
W 66-63
Home
12/23/2021
Liberty
W 79-76
Home
12/25/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Away
1/2/2022
Cal
-
Home
1/6/2022
UCLA
-
Home
1/8/2022
USC
-
Home
1/12/2022
Washington State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Washington
-
Away