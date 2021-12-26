Vanderbilt vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    The Vanderbilt Commodores (8-4) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (8-4) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Stan Sheriff Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Stanford

    Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Stanford

    • The Commodores average just 0.1 more points per game (69.9) than the Cardinal give up (69.8).
    • The Cardinal put up 9.8 more points per game (70.5) than the Commodores give up (60.7).
    • This season, the Commodores have a 40.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Cardinal's opponents have knocked down.
    • The Cardinal are shooting 45.2% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 39.1% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.

    Vanderbilt Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Commodores is Scotty Pippen Jr., who scores 18.1 points and dishes out 2.5 assists per game.
    • Jordan Wright leads Vanderbilt in rebounding, grabbing 6.1 boards per game while also scoring 12.6 points a contest.
    • The Commodores get the most three-point shooting production out of Pippen, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
    • The Vanderbilt steals leader is Pippen, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Quentin Millora-Brown, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Jaiden Delaire averages 12.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Cardinal.
    • The Stanford leaders in rebounding and assists are Ingram Harrison with 6.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.2 points and 3.1 assists per game) and Michael O'Connell with 4.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
    • Noah Taitz hits 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinal.
    • Stanford's leader in steals is O'Connell with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Delaire with 0.6 per game.

    Vanderbilt Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Temple

    L 72-68

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    L 69-58

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Austin Peay

    W 77-51

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Hawaii

    W 68-54

    Away

    12/23/2021

    BYU

    W 69-67

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    Stanford Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Oregon

    W 72-69

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Dartmouth

    W 89-78

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Texas

    L 60-53

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Wyoming

    W 66-63

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Liberty

    W 79-76

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Cal

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    USC

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Washington

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Diamond Head Classic: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

