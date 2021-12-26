Vanderbilt vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (8-4) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (8-4) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Stan Sheriff Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Stanford

Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Saturday, December 25, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Stan Sheriff Center

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Stanford

The Commodores average just 0.1 more points per game (69.9) than the Cardinal give up (69.8).

The Cardinal put up 9.8 more points per game (70.5) than the Commodores give up (60.7).

This season, the Commodores have a 40.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Cardinal's opponents have knocked down.

The Cardinal are shooting 45.2% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 39.1% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Commodores is Scotty Pippen Jr., who scores 18.1 points and dishes out 2.5 assists per game.

Jordan Wright leads Vanderbilt in rebounding, grabbing 6.1 boards per game while also scoring 12.6 points a contest.

The Commodores get the most three-point shooting production out of Pippen, who makes 1.8 threes per game.

The Vanderbilt steals leader is Pippen, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Quentin Millora-Brown, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Stanford Players to Watch

Jaiden Delaire averages 12.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Cardinal.

The Stanford leaders in rebounding and assists are Ingram Harrison with 6.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.2 points and 3.1 assists per game) and Michael O'Connell with 4.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).

Noah Taitz hits 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinal.

Stanford's leader in steals is O'Connell with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Delaire with 0.6 per game.

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2021 Temple L 72-68 Home 12/10/2021 Loyola Chicago L 69-58 Home 12/18/2021 Austin Peay W 77-51 Home 12/23/2021 Hawaii W 68-54 Away 12/23/2021 BYU W 69-67 Home 12/25/2021 Stanford - Home 1/4/2022 Arkansas - Away 1/8/2022 South Carolina - Home 1/11/2022 Kentucky - Home 1/15/2022 Georgia - Away 1/18/2022 Tennessee - Home

Stanford Schedule