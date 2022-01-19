Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Myles Stute (10) and guard Quentin Millora-Brown (42) celebrate with guard Jordan Wright (4) after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers (11-5, 2-3 SEC) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-6, 2-2 SEC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Memorial Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

The 75.5 points per game the Volunteers average are 11.9 more points than the Commodores allow (63.6).

The Commodores' 70.2 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 63.6 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

This season, the Volunteers have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Commodores' opponents have made.

Tennessee Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Volunteers this season is Santiago Vescovi, who averages 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

Tennessee's leading rebounder is Olivier Nkamhoua averaging 5.6 boards per game and its best passer is Kennedy Chandler and his 4.9 assists per game.

Vescovi leads the Volunteers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Tennessee steals leader is Chandler, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nkamhoua, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s points (18.8 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Commodores' leaderboards.

Jordan Wright grabs six rebounds per game (he also scores 12.4 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.

Myles Stute is dependable from distance and leads the Commodores with two made threes per game.

Vanderbilt's leader in steals is Pippen with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Quentin Millora-Brown with 1.3 per game.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Alabama L 73-68 Away 1/5/2022 Ole Miss W 66-60 Home 1/8/2022 LSU L 79-67 Away 1/11/2022 South Carolina W 66-46 Home 1/15/2022 Kentucky L 107-79 Away 1/18/2022 Vanderbilt - Away 1/22/2022 LSU - Home 1/26/2022 Florida - Home 1/29/2022 Texas - Away 2/1/2022 Texas A&M - Home 2/5/2022 South Carolina - Away

Vanderbilt Schedule