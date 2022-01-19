How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers (11-5, 2-3 SEC) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-6, 2-2 SEC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Memorial Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee
- The 75.5 points per game the Volunteers average are 11.9 more points than the Commodores allow (63.6).
- The Commodores' 70.2 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 63.6 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- This season, the Volunteers have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Commodores' opponents have made.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Volunteers this season is Santiago Vescovi, who averages 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.
- Tennessee's leading rebounder is Olivier Nkamhoua averaging 5.6 boards per game and its best passer is Kennedy Chandler and his 4.9 assists per game.
- Vescovi leads the Volunteers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Tennessee steals leader is Chandler, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nkamhoua, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Scotty Pippen Jr.'s points (18.8 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Commodores' leaderboards.
- Jordan Wright grabs six rebounds per game (he also scores 12.4 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.
- Myles Stute is dependable from distance and leads the Commodores with two made threes per game.
- Vanderbilt's leader in steals is Pippen with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Quentin Millora-Brown with 1.3 per game.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Alabama
L 73-68
Away
1/5/2022
Ole Miss
W 66-60
Home
1/8/2022
LSU
L 79-67
Away
1/11/2022
South Carolina
W 66-46
Home
1/15/2022
Kentucky
L 107-79
Away
1/18/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
1/22/2022
LSU
-
Home
1/26/2022
Florida
-
Home
1/29/2022
Texas
-
Away
2/1/2022
Texas A&M
-
Home
2/5/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
BYU
W 69-67
Home
1/4/2022
Arkansas
W 75-74
Away
1/8/2022
South Carolina
L 72-70
Home
1/11/2022
Kentucky
L 78-66
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia
W 73-66
Away
1/18/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
1/22/2022
Florida
-
Away
1/26/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
1/29/2022
Georgia
-
Home
2/2/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
2/5/2022
LSU
-
Home