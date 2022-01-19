Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Myles Stute (10) and guard Quentin Millora-Brown (42) celebrate with guard Jordan Wright (4) after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Myles Stute (10) and guard Quentin Millora-Brown (42) celebrate with guard Jordan Wright (4) after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers (11-5, 2-3 SEC) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-6, 2-2 SEC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Memorial Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

  • The 75.5 points per game the Volunteers average are 11.9 more points than the Commodores allow (63.6).
  • The Commodores' 70.2 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 63.6 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Volunteers have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Commodores' opponents have made.

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Volunteers this season is Santiago Vescovi, who averages 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.
  • Tennessee's leading rebounder is Olivier Nkamhoua averaging 5.6 boards per game and its best passer is Kennedy Chandler and his 4.9 assists per game.
  • Vescovi leads the Volunteers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Tennessee steals leader is Chandler, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nkamhoua, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Scotty Pippen Jr.'s points (18.8 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Commodores' leaderboards.
  • Jordan Wright grabs six rebounds per game (he also scores 12.4 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.
  • Myles Stute is dependable from distance and leads the Commodores with two made threes per game.
  • Vanderbilt's leader in steals is Pippen with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Quentin Millora-Brown with 1.3 per game.

Tennessee Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Alabama

L 73-68

Away

1/5/2022

Ole Miss

W 66-60

Home

1/8/2022

LSU

L 79-67

Away

1/11/2022

South Carolina

W 66-46

Home

1/15/2022

Kentucky

L 107-79

Away

1/18/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

1/22/2022

LSU

-

Home

1/26/2022

Florida

-

Home

1/29/2022

Texas

-

Away

2/1/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

2/5/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

Vanderbilt Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/23/2021

BYU

W 69-67

Home

1/4/2022

Arkansas

W 75-74

Away

1/8/2022

South Carolina

L 72-70

Home

1/11/2022

Kentucky

L 78-66

Home

1/15/2022

Georgia

W 73-66

Away

1/18/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

1/22/2022

Florida

-

Away

1/26/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

1/29/2022

Georgia

-

Home

2/2/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

2/5/2022

LSU

-

Home

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

1 minute ago
Andy Murray Tennis
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch the Australian Open Second Round

1 minute ago
Motor MythBusters
entertainment

How to Watch Motor MythBusters

1 minute ago
Life below Zero next generation
entertainment

How to Watch Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 4 Premiere

1 minute ago
Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles as Syracuse Orange guard Symir Torrence (10) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Syracuse

1 minute ago
Boise State
College Basketball

How to Watch Air Force at Boise State

1 minute ago
Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Iowa State at Texas Tech

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward A.J. Griffin (21) dribbles the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Florida State

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy