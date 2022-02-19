Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 8, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) drives to the basket as LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) and guard Xavier Pinson (1) defend during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (13-12, 5-8 SEC) will host the Texas A&M Aggies (16-10, 5-8 SEC) after winning three straight home games. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M

  • The 69.2 points per game the Commodores put up are just 3.1 more points than the Aggies give up (66.1).
  • The Aggies put up an average of 72.2 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 66.6 the Commodores give up to opponents.
  • The Commodores are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • The Aggies have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Commodores is Scotty Pippen Jr., who scores 19.3 points and distributes 3.9 assists per game.
  • Jordan Wright is Vanderbilt's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.2 points per game.
  • The Commodores get the most three-point shooting production out of Myles Stute, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
  • Pippen and Quentin Millora-Brown lead Vanderbilt on the defensive end, with Pippen leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Millora-Brown in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Quenton Jackson is the top scorer for the Aggies with 13.1 points per game. He also adds 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • Texas A&M's leader in rebounds is Henry Coleman III with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Williams with 3.5 per game.
  • Andre Gordon is dependable from distance and leads the Aggies with 1.4 made threes per game.
  • Texas A&M's leader in steals is Gordon (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ethan Henderson (0.7 per game).

Vanderbilt Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Kentucky

L 77-70

Away

2/5/2022

LSU

W 75-66

Home

2/8/2022

Missouri

W 70-62

Home

2/12/2022

Tennessee

L 73-64

Away

2/16/2022

Auburn

L 94-80

Away

2/19/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

2/22/2022

Alabama

-

Home

2/26/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

3/1/2022

Florida

-

Home

3/5/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

Texas A&M Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Tennessee

L 90-80

Away

2/5/2022

Missouri

L 70-66

Home

2/8/2022

LSU

L 76-68

Home

2/12/2022

Auburn

L 75-58

Away

2/15/2022

Florida

W 56-55

Home

2/19/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

2/22/2022

Georgia

-

Home

2/26/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

3/2/2022

Alabama

-

Away

3/5/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

