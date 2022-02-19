How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (13-12, 5-8 SEC) will host the Texas A&M Aggies (16-10, 5-8 SEC) after winning three straight home games. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M
- The 69.2 points per game the Commodores put up are just 3.1 more points than the Aggies give up (66.1).
- The Aggies put up an average of 72.2 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 66.6 the Commodores give up to opponents.
- The Commodores are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- The Aggies have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Commodores is Scotty Pippen Jr., who scores 19.3 points and distributes 3.9 assists per game.
- Jordan Wright is Vanderbilt's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.2 points per game.
- The Commodores get the most three-point shooting production out of Myles Stute, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
- Pippen and Quentin Millora-Brown lead Vanderbilt on the defensive end, with Pippen leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Millora-Brown in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson is the top scorer for the Aggies with 13.1 points per game. He also adds 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Texas A&M's leader in rebounds is Henry Coleman III with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Williams with 3.5 per game.
- Andre Gordon is dependable from distance and leads the Aggies with 1.4 made threes per game.
- Texas A&M's leader in steals is Gordon (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ethan Henderson (0.7 per game).
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Kentucky
L 77-70
Away
2/5/2022
LSU
W 75-66
Home
2/8/2022
Missouri
W 70-62
Home
2/12/2022
Tennessee
L 73-64
Away
2/16/2022
Auburn
L 94-80
Away
2/19/2022
Texas A&M
-
Home
2/22/2022
Alabama
-
Home
2/26/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
3/1/2022
Florida
-
Home
3/5/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/1/2022
Tennessee
L 90-80
Away
2/5/2022
Missouri
L 70-66
Home
2/8/2022
LSU
L 76-68
Home
2/12/2022
Auburn
L 75-58
Away
2/15/2022
Florida
W 56-55
Home
2/19/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
2/22/2022
Georgia
-
Home
2/26/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
3/2/2022
Alabama
-
Away
3/5/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
How To Watch
February
19
2022
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)