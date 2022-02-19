How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 8, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) drives to the basket as LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) and guard Xavier Pinson (1) defend during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (13-12, 5-8 SEC) will host the Texas A&M Aggies (16-10, 5-8 SEC) after winning three straight home games. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M

The 69.2 points per game the Commodores put up are just 3.1 more points than the Aggies give up (66.1).

The Aggies put up an average of 72.2 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 66.6 the Commodores give up to opponents.

The Commodores are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Aggies allow to opponents.

The Aggies have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Commodores is Scotty Pippen Jr., who scores 19.3 points and distributes 3.9 assists per game.

Jordan Wright is Vanderbilt's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.2 points per game.

The Commodores get the most three-point shooting production out of Myles Stute, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

Pippen and Quentin Millora-Brown lead Vanderbilt on the defensive end, with Pippen leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Millora-Brown in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Quenton Jackson is the top scorer for the Aggies with 13.1 points per game. He also adds 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his scoring output.

Texas A&M's leader in rebounds is Henry Coleman III with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Williams with 3.5 per game.

Andre Gordon is dependable from distance and leads the Aggies with 1.4 made threes per game.

Texas A&M's leader in steals is Gordon (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ethan Henderson (0.7 per game).

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/2/2022 Kentucky L 77-70 Away 2/5/2022 LSU W 75-66 Home 2/8/2022 Missouri W 70-62 Home 2/12/2022 Tennessee L 73-64 Away 2/16/2022 Auburn L 94-80 Away 2/19/2022 Texas A&M - Home 2/22/2022 Alabama - Home 2/26/2022 Mississippi State - Away 3/1/2022 Florida - Home 3/5/2022 Ole Miss - Away

Texas A&M Schedule