Davidson hosts VCU on Wednesday night looking to beat the Rams for the second time this year in men's college basketball.

Davidson heads into Wednesday night's game on a 15-game winning streak and a perfect 6-0 in the A-10. The Wildcats have been on a tear but it hasn't come without some close calls.

How to Watch VCU at Davidson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

One of those happened last Tuesday when they went to VCU and slipped by with a 63-61 win. The Rams led Davidson by six with 5:23 left but went scoreless for nearly four minutes and the Wildcats were able to come back and win the game.

It was a tough way to lose the game for VCU, but the Rams were able to bounce back and beat Saint Joseph's on Saturday.

The win against the Eagles snapped a two-game losing streak and improved their A-10 record to 4-2.

Fortunately for VCU, it didn't have to wait long to get its chance for revenge against the Wildcats.

No one in the conference has been able to take down the Wildcats as they have one of the longest winning streaks in the country, but VCU will look to pull off the upset and get within a game of first place in the A-10.

