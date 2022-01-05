How to Watch VCU at Dayton in Men's College Basketball

VCU goes for its fifth straight win on Wednesday night when it travels to Dayton to take on the Flyers.

VCU finally gets back on the court after having its last four games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The Rams haven't played since they beat FAU way back on Dec. 15. It will be 20 days between games for the Rams and they hope it doesn't slow them down.

How to Watch VCU at Dayton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Before VCU went on the pause, it had rolled off four straight wins and were playing its best basketball of the year. Even the two losses before the winning streak were an eight-point defeat to No. 1 Baylor and an overtime loss to UConn.

The Rams hope they can continue that hot stretch when they open up A-10 play against a Dayton team that has also had its last two games postponed.

The Flyers had their games with Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure postponed due to COVID-19, so they haven't played since Dec. 21. It isn't as long of a break as the Rams, but still not ideal.

Before the pause, the Flyers had won seven of their last nine games to improve their record to 8-5.

Dayton already has some big wins this year as they have beat Miami, No. 6 Kansas and Virginia Tech.

The Flyers hope the confidence built from those wins can help them get to the top of the A-10 this year.

