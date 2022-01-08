VCU goes for its sixth straight win in college basketball on Saturday afternoon when it travels to La Salle for an A-10 showdown.

VCU came out of its COVID-19 pause with a huge 53-52 win over Dayton on Wednesday night. Adrian Baldwin Jr. hit a three with 6.6 seconds left to put the Rams on top and give them their first conference win of the year.

How to Watch VCU at La Salle in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the VCU at La Salle game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was their fifth straight win and improved their overall record to 8-4 after they stumbled to a 3-4 start that included upset losses to Chattanooga and Wagner.

It has been a huge turnaround for the Rams and one they will look to continue against a La Salle team that has lost two straight.

The Explorers will host VCU after losing its last two games to Bucknell and Fordham. The two losses have been mixed with two postponements due to COVID-19.

The losses have also dropped them to just 5-6 on the year and 0-1 in the A-10. It also broke up a season-long three-game winning streak that had the Explorers playing the best it had all year.

Saturday, they will look to get some of that magic back as they try and upset VCU and get a big home win.

Regional restrictions may apply.