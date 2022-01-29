Skip to main content

How to Watch VCU at Richmond in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

VCU heads to conference rival Richmond on Saturday afternoon looking to win its third straight game

VCU is coming off arguably its biggest win of the year as the Rams took down conference leader Davidson 70-68 on Wednesday. They snapped the Wildcats 15 game winning streak and dealt them their first A-10 loss of the year.

How to Watch VCU at Richmond in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

It was a huge win for VCU as it nearly upset the Wildcats at home a week prior, but was able to get the job done on the road this week.

VCU is now 5-2 in the A-10 and 12-6 overall and is looking to stay near the top of the conference standings with its third straight win on Saturday.

In order to get that win the Rams will have to take down a Richmond team who has won three straight.

The Spiders are finally back in their home arena on Saturday after playing three straight on the road. They may not want to come home, though, as they went a perfect 3-0 on that road trip including a big 70-63 win over Rhode Island on Tuesday.

The winning streak has them back over .500 in the A-10 at 4-3 and 13-7 overall. 

It is one of the best stretches of basketball on the season for the Spiders, but they must now prove they can take down the top teams of the conference and Saturday that is against VCU.

