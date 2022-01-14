Skip to main content

How to Watch VCU at St. Bonaventure in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The VCU Rams are off to a strong, undefeated start in the Atlantic 10 with St. Bonaventure Bonnies up next in a premier game on ESPN2.

The VCU Rams (10-4) and St. Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3) have both started off undefeated in the Atlantic 10 conference and have a chance to climb the ladder a little more with only Davidson and Fordham ahead of each of them. The Rams have won seven in a row after a 3-4 start to the season, while the Bonnies have gone 4-3 after a 5-0 start to the season.

How to Watch VCU at St. Bonaventure today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch VCU at St. Bonaventure online with fuboTV:

The Rams won their last game, running away from George Washington (84-57) for their seventh straight win:

This season the Rams are putting up 63.4 points per game and giving up just 57.1 points to their opponents. They are more of a defensive team, grinding out wins against their opponents.

So far through 14 games, the Rams have played in 11 games decided by 14 points or less and seven decided by 10 points or less.

They have become a sum of the parts team with their leading scorer Vince Williams Jr. pacing the offense at 11.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game and Adrian Baldwin Jr. adding to that with 10.8 points, 5.2 assists and 2.7 steals per game as the only two double-digit scorers on the team.

On the other side, the Bonnies are a little more offensively focused scoring 72.3 points per game and giving up 69.2 points to their opponents.

They are also grinding it out with seven games decided by 10 points or less and only three games decided by more than 15+ points.

This season the Bonnies have five players averaging double-figures with the duo of Jaren Holmes (6.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game) and Kyle Lofton (5.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game) averaging 15.9 points per game.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

VCU at St. Bonaventure

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

