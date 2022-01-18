Davidson goes for its 14th straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to A-10 rival VCU.

Davidson continued its winning streak on Friday when it slipped by Richmond 87-84. Michael Jones scored 29 points including the game-winning three-pointer with three seconds left to give the Wildcats their 13th straight win.

How to Watch Davidson at VCU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Davidson at VCU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats are one of the hottest teams in all of college basketball as they haven't lost since starting the year 1-2. They have played great, including the first four games of A-10 play.

Davidson sits 4-0 in the conference and is looking like the unquestioned favorite to win the A-10.

Tuesday night they will look to get their 14th straight win against a VCU team that is coming off a loss to Saint Bonaventure.

The loss to the Bonnies was the first in conference play for the Rams and snapped a seven-game winning streak.

The Rams are now 10-5 overall and 3-1 in the A-10. They look like they are capable of challenging Davidson for the top of the conference, which makes Tuesday night's game huge for the Rams.

This could be the best game in the A-10 this year as both teams have been playing well and look like the two best teams in the conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.