Skip to main content

How to Watch Davidson at VCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Davidson goes for its 14th straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to A-10 rival VCU.

Davidson continued its winning streak on Friday when it slipped by Richmond 87-84. Michael Jones scored 29 points including the game-winning three-pointer with three seconds left to give the Wildcats their 13th straight win.

How to Watch Davidson at VCU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Davidson at VCU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats are one of the hottest teams in all of college basketball as they haven't lost since starting the year 1-2. They have played great, including the first four games of A-10 play. 

Davidson sits 4-0 in the conference and is looking like the unquestioned favorite to win the A-10.

Tuesday night they will look to get their 14th straight win against a VCU team that is coming off a loss to Saint Bonaventure.

The loss to the Bonnies was the first in conference play for the Rams and snapped a seven-game winning streak.

The Rams are now 10-5 overall and 3-1 in the A-10. They look like they are capable of challenging Davidson for the top of the conference, which makes Tuesday night's game huge for the Rams.

This could be the best game in the A-10 this year as both teams have been playing well and look like the two best teams in the conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Davidson at VCU in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after goal by center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Minnesota Wild in the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs Washington Capitals

1 minute ago
Dec 16, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) and center John Hayden (15) celebrate their victory against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators

1 minute ago
Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) and guard R.J. Davis (4) react on the sidelines in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina vs Miami

1 minute ago
VCU Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Davidson at VCU

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives past Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma

1 minute ago
Dec 4, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) and Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) react during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Ole Miss

1 minute ago
Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Hofstra Pride guard Jaquan Carlos (11) during the first half at Simmons Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Arkansas

1 minute ago
Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Penn State Nittany Lions forward Greg Lee (5) during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch IUPUI at Ohio State

1 minute ago
Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) looks to shoot the ball against Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Michigan

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy