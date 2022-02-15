How to Watch VCU vs Fordham

Skip to main content

How to Watch VCU at Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday night in college basketball action, VCU will hit the road to take on Fordham.

The 2021-22 college basketball season is quickly coming to a close and March Madness is right around the corner. With that in mind, there are quite a few intriguing games to keep an eye on today. One matchup to watch will feature VCU hitting the road to take on Fordham.

How to Watch the VCU Rams at Fordham Rams Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream the VCU Rams at Fordham Rams game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, VCU holds a 16-7 record and is still playing for a spot in the tournament. It has found some success of late and are a sleeper team to watch. VCU is coming off of a big 85-70 win over George Washington in its last game.

On the other side of the court, Fordham is 11-12 at this stage of the season. The Rams have struggled this year but would love nothing more than to defend their home court and hurt VCU's tournament chances. Last time out, Fordham ended up beating Duquesne by a final score of 65-54.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. VCU has to take care of business to keep their tournament bid alive. Make sure to tune in to see who ends up getting the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
15
2022

VCU at Fordham

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with right wing Corey Perry (10) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and defenseman Cal Foote (52) after scoring a goal against the LA Kings in the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils

55 seconds ago
Jan 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Ottawa Senators left wing Tim St tzle (18) skates with the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) and defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins

55 seconds ago
Jan 13, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against New Jersey Devils during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres

55 seconds ago
Jan 13, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (45) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Braden Schneider (45) after scoring a goal during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Boston Bruins at New York Rangers

55 seconds ago
Fordham womens basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch VCU vs Fordham

55 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Florida State

55 seconds ago
florida
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Texas A&M

55 seconds ago
Jan 26, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) shoots for three as Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Ole Miss

55 seconds ago
Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) dribbles around Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Isaiah Mucius (1) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wake Forest at Duke

55 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy