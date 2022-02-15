How to Watch VCU vs Fordham

On Tuesday night in college basketball action, VCU will hit the road to take on Fordham.

The 2021-22 college basketball season is quickly coming to a close and March Madness is right around the corner. With that in mind, there are quite a few intriguing games to keep an eye on today. One matchup to watch will feature VCU hitting the road to take on Fordham.

How to Watch the VCU Rams at Fordham Rams Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Ahead of tonight's game, VCU holds a 16-7 record and is still playing for a spot in the tournament. It has found some success of late and are a sleeper team to watch. VCU is coming off of a big 85-70 win over George Washington in its last game.

On the other side of the court, Fordham is 11-12 at this stage of the season. The Rams have struggled this year but would love nothing more than to defend their home court and hurt VCU's tournament chances. Last time out, Fordham ended up beating Duquesne by a final score of 65-54.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. VCU has to take care of business to keep their tournament bid alive. Make sure to tune in to see who ends up getting the win.

