On Saturday evening, VCU will take on Old Dominion in what could be a very intriguing matchup to watch.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue on Saturday with a good schedule of games. Even outside of the ranked teams, there are some great games for fans to watch. One of those intriguing matchups will feature VCU hitting the road for a game against Old Dominion.

How to Watch VCU at Old Dominion Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV HLS 8 TEST

Ahead of today's matchup, the Rams have started the season with a 5-4 record. They will be looking to get over .500 with another win tonight. In their last outing, VCU ended up knocking off Jacksonville State by a final score of 66-52.

On the other side, the Monarchs hold a 5-5 record. Just like the Rams, they are looking to rise above .500 and not look back. Last time out for VCU, it picked up a 74-59 win over William & Mary on the road.

Granted, neither of these teams is likely to be a tournament contender. However, they are fairly evenly matched and should provide an entertaining game to watch.

