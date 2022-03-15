How to Watch VCU vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Princeton Tigers (23-6) will visit the VCU Rams (21-9) after winning five straight road games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

How to Watch VCU vs. Princeton

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Key Stats for VCU vs. Princeton

The Rams record 66.1 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 69.4 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers score 18.6 more points per game (79.9) than the Rams give up (61.3).

The Rams make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

The Tigers have shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

VCU Players to Watch

The Rams leader in points, rebounds and assists is Vince Williams, who averages 13.5 points, 5.7 boards and 3.0 assists per game.

The Rams get the most three-point shooting production out of Williams, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

Williams and Hason Ward lead VCU on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Ward in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Princeton Players to Watch

The Tigers' Tosan Evbuomwan racks up enough points (15.8 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Ethan Wright's stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 14.6 points and 1.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Princeton rebounding leaderboard.

Drew Friberg is consistent from distance and leads the Tigers with 2.6 made threes per game.

Princeton's leader in steals is Evbuomwan (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Elijah Barnes (0.4 per game).

VCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/23/2022 George Mason W 72-66 Home 2/26/2022 UMass W 77-62 Away 3/1/2022 Saint Bonaventure W 74-51 Home 3/5/2022 Saint Louis L 69-65 Away 3/11/2022 Richmond L 75-64 Home 3/15/2022 Princeton - Home

Princeton Schedule