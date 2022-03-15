How to Watch VCU vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Princeton Tigers (23-6) will visit the VCU Rams (21-9) after winning five straight road games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Stuart C. Siegel Center
Key Stats for VCU vs. Princeton
- The Rams record 66.1 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 69.4 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers score 18.6 more points per game (79.9) than the Rams give up (61.3).
- The Rams make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- The Tigers have shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.
VCU Players to Watch
- The Rams leader in points, rebounds and assists is Vince Williams, who averages 13.5 points, 5.7 boards and 3.0 assists per game.
- The Rams get the most three-point shooting production out of Williams, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
- Williams and Hason Ward lead VCU on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Ward in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Princeton Players to Watch
- The Tigers' Tosan Evbuomwan racks up enough points (15.8 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Ethan Wright's stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 14.6 points and 1.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Princeton rebounding leaderboard.
- Drew Friberg is consistent from distance and leads the Tigers with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Princeton's leader in steals is Evbuomwan (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Elijah Barnes (0.4 per game).
VCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
George Mason
W 72-66
Home
2/26/2022
UMass
W 77-62
Away
3/1/2022
Saint Bonaventure
W 74-51
Home
3/5/2022
Saint Louis
L 69-65
Away
3/11/2022
Richmond
L 75-64
Home
3/15/2022
Princeton
-
Home
Princeton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Harvard
W 74-67
Home
2/27/2022
Harvard
W 74-73
Away
3/5/2022
Pennsylvania
W 93-70
Away
3/12/2022
Cornell
W 77-73
Home
3/13/2022
Yale
L 66-64
Home
3/15/2022
VCU
-
Away
