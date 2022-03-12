Skip to main content

How to Watch VCU vs. Richmond: A-10 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 3 seed VCU Rams (21-8, 14-4 A-10) and the No. 6 seed Richmond Spiders (20-12, 10-8 A-10) try to move on in the A-10 tournament on Friday as they meet at 8:30 PM.

How to Watch VCU vs. Richmond

Key Stats for VCU vs. Richmond

  • The 66.1 points per game the Rams put up are the same as the Spiders allow.
  • The Spiders score an average of 72.0 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 60.8 the Rams allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Rams have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Spiders' opponents have hit.
  • The Spiders have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

VCU Players to Watch

  • The Rams leader in points, rebounds and assists is Vince Williams, who puts up 13.3 points, 5.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game.
  • The Rams get the most three-point shooting production out of Williams, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
  • The VCU steals leader is Williams, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Hason Ward, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Richmond Players to Watch

  • The Spiders' leader in scoring and rebounding is Tyler Burton with 16.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • Jacob Gilyard's assist statline leads Richmond; he racks up 5.6 assists per game.
  • Gilyard is consistent from three-point range and leads the Spiders with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Richmond's leader in steals is Gilyard (3.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Grant Golden (0.6 per game).

VCU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

Richmond

W 77-57

Home

2/23/2022

George Mason

W 72-66

Home

2/26/2022

UMass

W 77-62

Away

3/1/2022

Saint Bonaventure

W 74-51

Home

3/5/2022

Saint Louis

L 69-65

Away

3/11/2022

Richmond

-

Home

Richmond Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/22/2022

George Washington

W 84-71

Away

2/25/2022

Saint Louis

W 68-66

Home

3/1/2022

Dayton

L 55-53

Home

3/4/2022

Saint Bonaventure

L 72-65

Away

3/10/2022

Rhode Island

W 64-59

Home

3/11/2022

VCU

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Atlantic 10 Tournament: Richmond vs. VCU

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 seconds ago
USATSI_17863461
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Canucks

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates with the puck as Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) defends in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Juho Lammikko (91) celebrates his goal with defenseman Luke Schenn (2) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch IHSA Class 4A Tournament, Third Place Game: Barrington vs Bolingbrook

By Steve Benko6 minutes ago
hockey fans
WHL Hockey

How to Watch Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds

By Evan Lazar6 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (45) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy