Watch as the No. 3 seed VCU Rams (21-8, 14-4 A-10) and the No. 6 seed Richmond Spiders (20-12, 10-8 A-10) try to move on in the A-10 tournament on Friday as they meet at 8:30 PM.

How to Watch VCU vs. Richmond

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for VCU vs. Richmond

The 66.1 points per game the Rams put up are the same as the Spiders allow.

The Spiders score an average of 72.0 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 60.8 the Rams allow to opponents.

This season, the Rams have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Spiders' opponents have hit.

The Spiders have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

VCU Players to Watch

The Rams leader in points, rebounds and assists is Vince Williams, who puts up 13.3 points, 5.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game.

The Rams get the most three-point shooting production out of Williams, who makes 2.0 threes per game.

The VCU steals leader is Williams, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Hason Ward, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Richmond Players to Watch

The Spiders' leader in scoring and rebounding is Tyler Burton with 16.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Jacob Gilyard's assist statline leads Richmond; he racks up 5.6 assists per game.

Gilyard is consistent from three-point range and leads the Spiders with 2.4 made threes per game.

Richmond's leader in steals is Gilyard (3.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Grant Golden (0.6 per game).

VCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/18/2022 Richmond W 77-57 Home 2/23/2022 George Mason W 72-66 Home 2/26/2022 UMass W 77-62 Away 3/1/2022 Saint Bonaventure W 74-51 Home 3/5/2022 Saint Louis L 69-65 Away 3/11/2022 Richmond - Home

Richmond Schedule