How to Watch VCU vs. Richmond: A-10 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 3 seed VCU Rams (21-8, 14-4 A-10) and the No. 6 seed Richmond Spiders (20-12, 10-8 A-10) try to move on in the A-10 tournament on Friday as they meet at 8:30 PM.
How to Watch VCU vs. Richmond
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for VCU vs. Richmond
- The 66.1 points per game the Rams put up are the same as the Spiders allow.
- The Spiders score an average of 72.0 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 60.8 the Rams allow to opponents.
- This season, the Rams have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Spiders' opponents have hit.
- The Spiders have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.
VCU Players to Watch
- The Rams leader in points, rebounds and assists is Vince Williams, who puts up 13.3 points, 5.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game.
- The Rams get the most three-point shooting production out of Williams, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
- The VCU steals leader is Williams, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Hason Ward, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Richmond Players to Watch
- The Spiders' leader in scoring and rebounding is Tyler Burton with 16.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
- Jacob Gilyard's assist statline leads Richmond; he racks up 5.6 assists per game.
- Gilyard is consistent from three-point range and leads the Spiders with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Richmond's leader in steals is Gilyard (3.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Grant Golden (0.6 per game).
VCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Richmond
W 77-57
Home
2/23/2022
George Mason
W 72-66
Home
2/26/2022
UMass
W 77-62
Away
3/1/2022
Saint Bonaventure
W 74-51
Home
3/5/2022
Saint Louis
L 69-65
Away
3/11/2022
Richmond
-
Home
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/22/2022
George Washington
W 84-71
Away
2/25/2022
Saint Louis
W 68-66
Home
3/1/2022
Dayton
L 55-53
Home
3/4/2022
Saint Bonaventure
L 72-65
Away
3/10/2022
Rhode Island
W 64-59
Home
3/11/2022
VCU
-
Away
