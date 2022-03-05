Skip to main content

How to Watch VCU at Saint Louis in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

VCU goes for its ninth straight win on Saturday when it travels to A-10 foe Saint Louis in men's basketball.

VCU is red-hot and is looking to extend its eight-game winning streak on Saturday in its regular-season finale.

The Rams are now 14-3 in the A-10 and come into Saturday just one game back of first-place Davidson. The Wildcats play earlier on Saturday and if they lose, VCU can clinch a share of the title with a win.

Even with a Davidson win, VCU can still clinch the second seed with a victory over a Saint Louis team that is coming off an 80-74 win at Rhode Island on Wednesday.

The win against the Rams was only the Billikens' third win in the last seven games but got them to 20 wins on the year.

Saint Louis also moved to 11-6 in the A-10 and is looking to help its tournament resume with a big upset win of VCU on Saturday.

Both of these teams are needing a big win on Saturday as they wrap up their regular season and get ready for the A-10 Tournament next week.

