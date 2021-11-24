Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch VCU vs. Syracuse in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    VCU and Syracuse battle on Tuesday in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
    Author:

    VCU is just 2-2 on the year after alternating wins and losses to star the year. The Rams have downed Saint Peter's and Vanderbilt but lost to Wagner and Chattanooga.

    How to Watch VCU vs Syracuse in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the VCU vs Syracuse game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    VCU's defense has been great so far this year. Unfortunately the offense has really struggled which has led to a lot of low scoring games for the Rams. The offense could face a tough test on Wednesday with the zone defense of Syracuse.

    Syracuse plays its zone to perfection and normally limits its opponents' scoring. The Orange will look to do the same against the Rams.

    That zone, though, wasn't great in Syracuse's last game, as the Orange gave up 100 points in a loss to Colgate. It was a shocking loss for Syracuse and one the team will look to bounce back from. 

    This could be a very low scoring game between two teams that normally play great defense. Be sure to watch live to see if VCU can find an offensive spark. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch VCU vs. Syracuse in Men's College Basketball

