How to Watch VCU vs UMass

VCU went from a middling A-10 team to No. 2 in the conference behind Davidson. Can the Rams extend their winning streak to seven games?

The VCU Rams were 10-6 in early December. Since then, they have gone on an impressive run and shot to the top of the A-10 standings. Though Davidson has all but sealed up the No. 1 spot, VCU will be playing to finish the season on a strong note.

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

UMass has struggled this year and the Minutemen are coming off an 82-61 blowout loss to Dayton. Oddly enough, the Minutemen have followed a loss up with a win in each game since the beginning of January.

This will be the first time these two teams meet this season and despite the difference in record, it should be a tightly-contested battle. VCU is favored to win because it is the better team, but UMass will be looking to upend the win streak for the Rams.

VCU is coming off a victory over George Mason, a team UMass lost to twice this season.

Tune into USA Network at 4:30 p.m. ET to see if UMass will be able to pull the upset on VCU.

