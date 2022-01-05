How to Watch Vermont vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vermont Catamounts (7-4, 0-0 America East) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the New Hampshire Wildcats (5-4, 0-0 America East) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Vermont vs. New Hampshire
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Vermont vs. New Hampshire
- The Catamounts score 64.8 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 62.2 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats' 73.3 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 61.2 the Catamounts allow to opponents.
- The Catamounts make 41.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- The Wildcats' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have given up to their opponents (41.5%).
Vermont Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Catamounts this season is Ryan Davis, who averages 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
- Vermont's leading rebounder is Isaiah Powell averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Ben Shungu and his 2.7 assists per game.
- The Catamounts get the most three-point shooting production out of Shungu, who knocks down 1.5 threes per game.
- The Vermont steals leader is Finn Sullivan, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jayden Martinez with 17.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
- Blondeau Tchoukuiengo records more assists than any other New Hampshire player with 4.4 per game. He also averages 11.0 points and pulls down 4.0 rebounds per game.
- Martinez is reliable from distance and leads the Wildcats with 2.4 made threes per game.
- New Hampshire's leader in steals is Tchoukuiengo with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Guadarrama with 0.8 per game.
Vermont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
UNC Greensboro
L 54-51
Away
12/1/2021
Dartmouth
W 83-65
Home
12/7/2021
Providence
L 68-58
Away
12/10/2021
Brown
W 70-65
Away
12/22/2021
Colgate
W 78-68
Home
1/6/2022
New Hampshire
-
Home
1/12/2022
Stony Brook
-
Home
1/15/2022
UMBC
-
Away
1/19/2022
NJIT
-
Away
1/22/2022
Hartford
-
Home
1/26/2022
Stony Brook
-
Away
New Hampshire Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Holy Cross
W 70-55
Away
12/4/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 67-45
Home
12/8/2021
Bryant
L 76-59
Away
12/11/2021
Duquesne
L 64-62
Away
12/13/2021
Keene State
W 92-54
Home
1/6/2022
Vermont
-
Away
1/8/2022
Albany (NY)
-
Home
1/12/2022
Maine
-
Home
1/15/2022
Stony Brook
-
Away
1/19/2022
Hartford
-
Away
1/22/2022
UMass-Lowell
-
Home