    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Vermont vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2019; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Gaffney (0) drives to the basket against New Hampshire Wildcats forward Jayden Martinez (24) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The Vermont Catamounts (7-4, 0-0 America East) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the New Hampshire Wildcats (5-4, 0-0 America East) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Vermont vs. New Hampshire

    Key Stats for Vermont vs. New Hampshire

    • The Catamounts score 64.8 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 62.2 the Wildcats give up.
    • The Wildcats' 73.3 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 61.2 the Catamounts allow to opponents.
    • The Catamounts make 41.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
    • The Wildcats' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have given up to their opponents (41.5%).

    Vermont Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Catamounts this season is Ryan Davis, who averages 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
    • Vermont's leading rebounder is Isaiah Powell averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Ben Shungu and his 2.7 assists per game.
    • The Catamounts get the most three-point shooting production out of Shungu, who knocks down 1.5 threes per game.
    • The Vermont steals leader is Finn Sullivan, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    New Hampshire Players to Watch

    • The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jayden Martinez with 17.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
    • Blondeau Tchoukuiengo records more assists than any other New Hampshire player with 4.4 per game. He also averages 11.0 points and pulls down 4.0 rebounds per game.
    • Martinez is reliable from distance and leads the Wildcats with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • New Hampshire's leader in steals is Tchoukuiengo with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Guadarrama with 0.8 per game.

    Vermont Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    L 54-51

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Dartmouth

    W 83-65

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Providence

    L 68-58

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Brown

    W 70-65

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Colgate

    W 78-68

    Home

    1/6/2022

    New Hampshire

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Stony Brook

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    UMBC

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    NJIT

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Hartford

    -

    Home

    1/26/2022

    Stony Brook

    -

    Away

    New Hampshire Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Holy Cross

    W 70-55

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 67-45

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Bryant

    L 76-59

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Duquesne

    L 64-62

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Keene State

    W 92-54

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Vermont

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Maine

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Stony Brook

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Hartford

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    UMass-Lowell

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    New Hampshire at Vermont

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

