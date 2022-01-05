How to Watch Vermont vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Vermont Catamounts (7-4, 0-0 America East) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the New Hampshire Wildcats (5-4, 0-0 America East) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Vermont vs. New Hampshire

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Key Stats for Vermont vs. New Hampshire

The Catamounts score 64.8 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 62.2 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats' 73.3 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 61.2 the Catamounts allow to opponents.

The Catamounts make 41.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

The Wildcats' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have given up to their opponents (41.5%).

Vermont Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Catamounts this season is Ryan Davis, who averages 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

Vermont's leading rebounder is Isaiah Powell averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Ben Shungu and his 2.7 assists per game.

The Catamounts get the most three-point shooting production out of Shungu, who knocks down 1.5 threes per game.

The Vermont steals leader is Finn Sullivan, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

New Hampshire Players to Watch

The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jayden Martinez with 17.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo records more assists than any other New Hampshire player with 4.4 per game. He also averages 11.0 points and pulls down 4.0 rebounds per game.

Martinez is reliable from distance and leads the Wildcats with 2.4 made threes per game.

New Hampshire's leader in steals is Tchoukuiengo with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Guadarrama with 0.8 per game.

Vermont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 UNC Greensboro L 54-51 Away 12/1/2021 Dartmouth W 83-65 Home 12/7/2021 Providence L 68-58 Away 12/10/2021 Brown W 70-65 Away 12/22/2021 Colgate W 78-68 Home 1/6/2022 New Hampshire - Home 1/12/2022 Stony Brook - Home 1/15/2022 UMBC - Away 1/19/2022 NJIT - Away 1/22/2022 Hartford - Home 1/26/2022 Stony Brook - Away

New Hampshire Schedule