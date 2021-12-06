Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vermont vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Providence Friars (8-1) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Vermont Catamounts (5-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Providence vs. Vermont

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Providence vs. Vermont

    • The 71.6 points per game the Friars score are 12.6 more points than the Catamounts give up (59).
    • The Catamounts' 63.4 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 63.8 the Friars allow.
    • This season, the Friars have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have hit.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • Noah Horchler paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.8), and also puts up 11.7 points and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Nate Watson leads his squad in points per contest (15.1), and also puts up 5.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
    • Al Durham is tops on his squad in assists per game (3.7), and also puts up 14.6 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • A.J. Reeves posts 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 32.9% from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Justin Minaya averages 4.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

    Vermont Players to Watch

    • Ben Shungu is averaging a team-leading 2.5 assists per game. And he is delivering 14.4 points and 4.6 rebounds, making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.
    • Ryan Davis is the Catamounts' top scorer (15.1 points per game), and he delivers 1 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
    • Isaiah Powell paces the Catamounts in rebounding (6.7 per game), and posts 11.7 points and 2 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Finn Sullivan gets the Catamounts 6.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Justin Mazzulla is putting up 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 45.2% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Vermont at Providence

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) blocks Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shot during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) lies injured as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) grabs the ball during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Rodney Hood (5) blocks the shot of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) lays the ball in the basket over Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is fouled by Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy