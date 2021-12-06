Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Providence Friars (8-1) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Vermont Catamounts (5-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Vermont

Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Key Stats for Providence vs. Vermont

The 71.6 points per game the Friars score are 12.6 more points than the Catamounts give up (59).

The Catamounts' 63.4 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 63.8 the Friars allow.

This season, the Friars have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have hit.

Providence Players to Watch

Noah Horchler paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.8), and also puts up 11.7 points and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Nate Watson leads his squad in points per contest (15.1), and also puts up 5.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Al Durham is tops on his squad in assists per game (3.7), and also puts up 14.6 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

A.J. Reeves posts 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 32.9% from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Justin Minaya averages 4.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Vermont Players to Watch