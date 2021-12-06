Publish date:
How to Watch Vermont vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Providence Friars (8-1) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Vermont Catamounts (5-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Providence vs. Vermont
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Providence vs. Vermont
- The 71.6 points per game the Friars score are 12.6 more points than the Catamounts give up (59).
- The Catamounts' 63.4 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 63.8 the Friars allow.
- This season, the Friars have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have hit.
Providence Players to Watch
- Noah Horchler paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.8), and also puts up 11.7 points and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Nate Watson leads his squad in points per contest (15.1), and also puts up 5.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Al Durham is tops on his squad in assists per game (3.7), and also puts up 14.6 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- A.J. Reeves posts 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 32.9% from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Justin Minaya averages 4.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Vermont Players to Watch
- Ben Shungu is averaging a team-leading 2.5 assists per game. And he is delivering 14.4 points and 4.6 rebounds, making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.
- Ryan Davis is the Catamounts' top scorer (15.1 points per game), and he delivers 1 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
- Isaiah Powell paces the Catamounts in rebounding (6.7 per game), and posts 11.7 points and 2 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Finn Sullivan gets the Catamounts 6.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Justin Mazzulla is putting up 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 45.2% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
December
7
2021
Vermont at Providence
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)