How to Watch Vermont vs. UMBC: America East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 2 seed UMBC Retrievers (18-13, 11-7 America East) square off in the America East Tournament against the No. 1 seed Vermont Catamounts (27-5, 17-1 America East) on Saturday at , starting at 11:00 AM.
How to Watch Vermont vs. UMBC
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena:
Key Stats for Vermont vs. UMBC
- The Catamounts average 74.7 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 71.8 the Retrievers allow.
- The Retrievers' 74.7 points per game are 13.9 more points than the 60.8 the Catamounts give up to opponents.
- The Catamounts are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Retrievers allow to opponents.
- The Retrievers are shooting 44.9% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 41.5% the Catamounts' opponents have shot this season.
Vermont Players to Watch
- Isaiah Powell leads the Catamounts in rebounds and assists. Powell averages 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.
- Ryan Davis leads Vermont in scoring, averaging 17.1 per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
- The Catamounts get the most three-point shooting production out of Ben Shungu, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
- Shungu is Vermont's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
UMBC Players to Watch
- Keondre Kennedy scores 15.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Retrievers.
- The UMBC leaders in rebounding and assists are Yaw Obeng-Mensah with 5.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.0 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Darnell Rogers with 3.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game).
- L.J. Owens is the top shooter from distance for the Retrievers, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- UMBC's leader in steals is Rogers with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Szymon Wojcik with 0.6 per game.
Vermont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Binghamton
W 66-49
Away
2/26/2022
UMass-Lowell
W 62-61
Home
3/1/2022
Maine
W 75-56
Away
3/6/2022
NJIT
W 98-59
Home
3/9/2022
Binghamton
W 74-42
Home
3/12/2022
UMBC
-
Home
UMBC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Hartford
W 92-85
Away
2/26/2022
Maine
W 93-79
Home
3/1/2022
Binghamton
W 78-68
Home
3/6/2022
UMass-Lowell
W 93-85
Home
3/9/2022
Hartford
W 80-60
Home
3/12/2022
Vermont
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)