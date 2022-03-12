Skip to main content

How to Watch Vermont vs. UMBC: America East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2019; Hartford, CT, USA; Vermont Catamounts guard Ben Shungu (24) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles guard David Nichols (11) during the second half off a game in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 21, 2019; Hartford, CT, USA; Vermont Catamounts guard Ben Shungu (24) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles guard David Nichols (11) during the second half off a game in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 2 seed UMBC Retrievers (18-13, 11-7 America East) square off in the America East Tournament against the No. 1 seed Vermont Catamounts (27-5, 17-1 America East) on Saturday at , starting at 11:00 AM.

How to Watch Vermont vs. UMBC

Key Stats for Vermont vs. UMBC

  • The Catamounts average 74.7 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 71.8 the Retrievers allow.
  • The Retrievers' 74.7 points per game are 13.9 more points than the 60.8 the Catamounts give up to opponents.
  • The Catamounts are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Retrievers allow to opponents.
  • The Retrievers are shooting 44.9% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 41.5% the Catamounts' opponents have shot this season.

Vermont Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Powell leads the Catamounts in rebounds and assists. Powell averages 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.
  • Ryan Davis leads Vermont in scoring, averaging 17.1 per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
  • The Catamounts get the most three-point shooting production out of Ben Shungu, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
  • Shungu is Vermont's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

UMBC Players to Watch

  • Keondre Kennedy scores 15.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Retrievers.
  • The UMBC leaders in rebounding and assists are Yaw Obeng-Mensah with 5.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.0 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Darnell Rogers with 3.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game).
  • L.J. Owens is the top shooter from distance for the Retrievers, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • UMBC's leader in steals is Rogers with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Szymon Wojcik with 0.6 per game.

Vermont Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Binghamton

W 66-49

Away

2/26/2022

UMass-Lowell

W 62-61

Home

3/1/2022

Maine

W 75-56

Away

3/6/2022

NJIT

W 98-59

Home

3/9/2022

Binghamton

W 74-42

Home

3/12/2022

UMBC

-

Home

UMBC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Hartford

W 92-85

Away

2/26/2022

Maine

W 93-79

Home

3/1/2022

Binghamton

W 78-68

Home

3/6/2022

UMass-Lowell

W 93-85

Home

3/9/2022

Hartford

W 80-60

Home

3/12/2022

Vermont

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

America East Tournament: Maryland-Baltimore County at Vermont

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 20, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Cornell Big Red guard Dean Noll (25) and Syracuse Orange forward Elijah Hughes (33) react to a loose ball during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Cornell vs Princeton in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle40 seconds ago
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Georgetown at Richmond in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar5 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 5 Tournament, Championship: Randolph vs. Assumption

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech in College Softball

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Florida in College Softball

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
XFINITY SERIES
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Qualifying

By Steve Benko35 minutes ago
Soccer

Montpellier HSC vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 21, 2019; Hartford, CT, USA; Vermont Catamounts guard Ben Shungu (24) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles guard David Nichols (11) during the second half off a game in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UMBC vs Vermont in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 21, 2019; Hartford, CT, USA; Vermont Catamounts guard Ben Shungu (24) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles guard David Nichols (11) during the second half off a game in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UMBC vs. Vermont: America East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy