How to Watch Villanova at Butler in Men's College Basketball

Villanova wraps up its regular season on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Big East rival Butler

Villanova finished off its home schedule on Tuesday night when it took down first place Providence 76-74. It was the second time in two weeks that the Wildcats beat the Friars and pulled them to within a game of first place.

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

It was a great game and helped them bounce back from a 71-69 loss to UConn on Tuesday.

The Wildcats have now won six of their last seven games as they are playing some of their best basketball of the year.

Saturday they will look to stay hot when they take on a Butler team they beat by 40 earlier this year.

Butler will look to avenge that embarrassing loss and snap a four-game losing streak with an upset of the Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have struggled over the last couple of weeks to close out games as they have lost the last three games by eight or fewer points.

Butler is now just 6-13 in the Big East, but is looking to send its seniors out in style with a big win heading into the conference tournament.

